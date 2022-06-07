Citroen C3 Launch Date Announced, Pre-Bookings To Open On July 1

Citroën India is gearing up for the launch of the new C3 premium hatchback, and it will go on sale in the country on July 20, 2022. The Citroën C3 will be the second model from the French carmaker, which entered the Indian market last year with the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV. The company today officially showcased the India-spec model of the Citroën C3 and interested customers will be able to book the premium hatchback from July 1 onwards. Unlike the C5 Aircross, the upcoming C3 will be entirely manufactured in India at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with high levels of localisation.

Citroën has also revealed the engine options for the upcoming C3, which will come with the option of two 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engines. While the first one will be a naturally aspirated motor tuned to offer about 81 bhp, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the C3 will also get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is tuned to develop 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The turbo petrol version can go from 0-100 kmph in 10 seconds. As for fuel efficiency, the 1.2-litre NA motor returns 19.8 kmpl, while the turbo petrol option offers 19.4 kmpl.

Also Read: New Citroen C3 Technical Specification Revealed

The Citroen C3 will come with the option of two 1.2-litre Puretech petrol engines, a naturally aspirated motor and a turbo petrol engine

The Citroën C3 is built on the company's C-Cubed platform, which will spawn several new India-made models. Visually, the car looks every bit a Citroën, right from the sleek chrome elements that extend from Chevrons (the brand logo) to the dual-tone treatment with contrast inserts, and heavy cladding. In fact, the car does look like a baby C5 and that's not a bad thing. Citroën will offer the car in about 10 exterior colour combinations, including two dual-tone options, and a range of customisation choices. Other features will include, sporty alloy wheels, roof rails and more

Inside, the C3 comes with a well-laid-out cabin with two interior trim options - Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange, with the latter offering a two-tone colour treatment. The vibrant panel on the dashboard matches the exterior shade of the car, while the air-con vents with glossy black bezels, are similar to the ones in the C5 Aircross. Customers will also get a choice of up to eight-seat covers, and there is a place to attach a smartphone clamp. The C3 also comes with a 2540 mm wheelbase and a 315-litre boot space.

The C3 comes with a well-laid-out cabin with two interior trim options - Anodized Grey and Zesty Orange

In terms of features, the C3 gets a stick-out infotainment display with a 10-inch capacitive touchscreen unit. It offers the Mirror Screen function, in order to reproduce the display of the driver's smartphone apps like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, along with other features like auto climate control, a USB charger and a 12V socket among others.