New Citroen C3 Technical Specification Revealed

The Citroen C3 will be the French carmaker's second launch in India and the car will hit the road on July 20, while the pre-bookings will begin on July 1 itself. The new Citroen C3 will be the entry-point to the French brand in our market. We were expecting the C3 to be a subcompact SUV or Aircross as it goes in Citroen's nomenclature, but last year in September, the brand made it clear that it is strategically positioning it as a SUV-inspired B-Segment hatchback which is a smart move as it opens a wide volume area for the French brand.

Citroen C3 Specifications Engine Displacement 1.2-litre Power Output 81 bhp / 108 bhp Peak Torque 190 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT / 6-Speed MT Fuel Economy 19.8 kmpl / 19.4 kmpl 0-100 kmph 10 Seconds (108 bhp)

Also Read: Citroen Readies For Bigger India Innings With C3, Expects Up To 10 Per Cent Sales To Come From EV Model By Next Year

There is a large 10.25-inch touchscreen unit with wireless smartphone integration options supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The French brand has now shared that the new Citroen C3 will get a brand new 1.2-litre petrol motor under its hood which will be offered in two states of tune. In the modest tune, the naturally aspirated engine belts out 81 bhp and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. In the more powerful tune, the motor is coupled with a turbocharger and it churns out 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque while is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor can clock triple-digit speeds in 10 seconds in the latter tune, in-turn achieving a fuel economy of 19.4 kmpl. In the modest tune, the engine delivers a fuel economy of 19.8 kmpl. Citroen has not shared any details of its automatic variant yet and it is expected to be launched with manual transmission options only.

Also Read: First Citroen EV For India Will Arrive Next Year, Two More Will Follow

The contrast roof and touches around fog lamps, wing mirrors and those chunky plastic cladding on the sides add to its funky looks.

The Citroen C3 will be locally assembled in India with 90 per cent local content. Instead of entering the already highly swarming subcompact SUV segment, Citroen is taking on models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and even the Honda WR-V, as there is still some room for newer offerings. Then, it is also likely to straddle the Swift and Grand i10 Nios segment going up against the higher trims. That said, the only direct rival to the Citroen C3 is likely to the Tata Punch which is dubbed as a micro SUV in the Indian market. And to keep up with the competition, Citroen will also introduce 3 packs with 56 customisation options along with 70 accessories for the C3, building up on its funky looks.