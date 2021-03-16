Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Details Out

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be the French automaker's first offering for India, and the manufacturer has finally announced the launch date for the model. The C5 Aircross will arrive on April 7, 2021, marking Citroen's entry into the Indian market. The automaker commenced bookings for the premium SUV from March 1 this year, for a token amount of ₹ 50,000, while deliveries are set to begin from next month onwards. The SUV comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is locally-assembled at the brand's facility in Tamil Nadu. Prices for the Citroen C5 Aircross are likely to start from ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. The model is loaded on the feature front and comes with LED projector headlamps with daytime running lights, front fog lights with cornering function, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric tailgate with the handsfree function and LED taillights. The design language remains quirky yet fun with the distinctive cladding on the doors.

The C5 Aircross looks distinctive and competes in the premium end of the mid-size SUV segment

The Citroen C5 Aircross is decently loaded on the inside and comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument console, electrically adjustable driver's seat and more. The standout feature does remain the extremely comfortable seats made out of a special foam, while the ride quality is extremely supple thanks to Citroen's trademark suspension set-up.

Power on the Citroen C5 Aircross will come from the 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned to develop 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. We've driven the C5 Aircross, so make sure to check out our review and tell us what you think about it.

