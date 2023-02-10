Citroen eC3 Electric vs Tata Tiago EV – Specifications Comparison

Citroen India is all set to launch its first electric vehicle, the eC3 in India later this month, in February 2023. The new small electric vehicle is based on the company’s premium hatchback, the Citroen C3. While the latter essentially competes with the Tata Punch, right now the direct rival for the eC3 is Tata Motors’ Tiago EV. Now, we will have to wait for the eC3 Electric’s prices to be announced before we can do a proper comparison. However, for now, let’s take a look at where the two EVs stand against each other in terms of specifications.

Dimensions

Dimensions Citroen eC3 Electric Tata Tiago EV Length 3981 mm 3769 mm Width 1733 mm 1677 mm Height 1586/1604 mm (with roof rails) 1536 mm Wheelbase 2540 mm 2400 mm Boot Space 315-litre 240-litre

Battery and Range

While the Citroen eC3 comes with one 29.2 kWh battery, Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. While the former gets a bigger battery pack, it only comes with natural air cooling, whereas Tata Motors offers liquid looking for its battery packs. Having said that, it’s the eC3 that takes the lead when it comes to the electric diving range, offering a claimed range of 320 km. On the other hand, the Tiago EV comes in two range options – 250 km and 315 km.

Specifications Citroen eC3 Electric Tata Tiago EV (Short Range) Tata Tiago EV (Long Range) Battery 29.2 kWh 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Electric Motor Power 56 bhp 60 bhp 74 bhp Electric Motor Torque 143 Nm Range (As Per MIDC Cycle) 320 km 250 km 315 km Acceleration (0-60km/h) 6.8 seconds 6.2 seconds 5.7 seconds

Electric Motor

Both the Citroen eC3 and the Tiago EV come with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. In the case of the eC3, the battery powers the motor to produce about 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tiago EV also gets two power output options; the one with the 19.2 kWh unit makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and the bigger 24 kWh version generates 74 bhp and 114 bhp. Even with regards to 0-60 kmph acceleration, the Tiago is marginally quicker 19.2 kWh version does the sprint in 6.2 seconds, while the 24 kWh version goes from a standstill to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. At the same time, it takes the eC3 6.8 seconds to do the same sprint.

Charging Time

As for charging time, Citroen’s eC3 takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100 per cent when plugged into a 15amp socket. The Tata Tiago EV can do the same in 6.9 hours (19.2 kWh) and 8.7 hours (24 kWh). However, using a DC fast charger, the Citroen eC3 can be charged up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while the Tiago EV can do that in 58 minutes.