Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe

Mahindra owned Classic Legends has now begun exporting the Jawa Standard to European markets where it is badged as the Jawa 300 CL. While the overall design of the Jawa 300 CL is the same as the Jawa sold in India, the technical specifications are slightly different. While the model sold in India gets a 293 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 26.14 bhp of power along with 27.05 Nm of peak torque, the European model gets a 294.7 cc engine which is Euro IV compliant and it makes 22.5 bhp along with 25 Nm of peak torque. Both models get a 6-speed gearbox. The top-speed of the European-spec Jawa is rated at 125 kmph.

(Jawa Motorcycles started its India operations in 2018)

In India, the motorcycle gets telescopic forks up front and dual shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes with disc brakes at the front and rear along with and dual-channel ABS. The base version gets a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS. The European-spec model gets a disc up front along with a drum brake at the rear and a single-channel ABS, similar to the base model sold in India. The other parts and features stay the same.

(The deliveries of BS6 Jawa 300 and Jawa Forty Two began in August 2020)

The deliveries of the BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two began in India last month. Classic Legends say that the BS6 models get India's first cross port technology on a motorcycle. This has helped the motorcycles to retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers. The newly positioned lambda sensor monitors internal and external variables more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions. The lambda sensor monitors the level of oxygen to control the air-fuel mixture for efficient combustion of the engine.

