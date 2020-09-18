New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe

Jawa begins exporting India-made Jawa Standard to Europe, where it is badged Jawa 300 CL.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Jawa Standard will be sold in Europe as the Jawa 300 CL

Highlights

  • Jawa Standard will be sold in Europe as Jawa 300 CL
  • The design of the Euro-spec bike is the same as India-spec model
  • Engine specifications and hardware is slightly different on both bikes

Mahindra owned Classic Legends has now begun exporting the Jawa Standard to European markets where it is badged as the Jawa 300 CL. While the overall design of the Jawa 300 CL is the same as the Jawa sold in India, the technical specifications are slightly different. While the model sold in India gets a 293 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 26.14 bhp of power along with 27.05 Nm of peak torque, the European model gets a 294.7 cc engine which is Euro IV compliant and it makes 22.5 bhp along with 25 Nm of peak torque. Both models get a 6-speed gearbox. The top-speed of the European-spec Jawa is rated at 125 kmph.

Also Read: Jawa, Jawa 42 BS6 Deliveries Begin

7k3k7lc8

(Jawa Motorcycles started its India operations in 2018)

In India, the motorcycle gets telescopic forks up front and dual shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes with disc brakes at the front and rear along with and dual-channel ABS. The base version gets a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS. The European-spec model gets a disc up front along with a drum brake at the rear and a single-channel ABS, similar to the base model sold in India. The other parts and features stay the same.

Also Read: Jawa Introduces Road Side Assistance Program

jgke5e2s

(The deliveries of BS6 Jawa 300 and Jawa Forty Two began in August 2020)

0 Comments

The deliveries of the BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two began in India last month. Classic Legends say that the BS6 models get India's first cross port technology on a motorcycle. This has helped the motorcycles to retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers. The newly positioned lambda sensor monitors internal and external variables more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions. The lambda sensor monitors the level of oxygen to control the air-fuel mixture for efficient combustion of the engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services Mahindra Introduces Contactless Payment For Accessories And Workshop Related Services
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021 Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021
Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters Hero Electric Ties Up With GoWash To Provide Electric Scooters
Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison Skoda Rapid AT vs Hyundai Verna DCT & CVT vs Volkswagen Vento AT vs Honda City CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz AT: Price Comparison
Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle Benelli May Launch A New Four-Cylinder Motorcycle
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021 Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week
2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced 2020 Triumph Bonneville Build-Off Announced
South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
Toyota To Invest Rs. 2000 Crore In India
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities