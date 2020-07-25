Coronavirus: Driving Into a Greener Tomorrow

The automotive industry worldwide is passing through technological disruptions and many of these are influenced by the urgent need for sustainable technologies and solutions. Concern over climate change, pollution and the efficient use of resources are driving this transition and changing the way the sector operates. India is not isolated and recently we saw a major milestone of BS6 rollout been achieved. This shift was achieved in a short duration and involved huge investments from oil and the auto industries. It will significantly bring down PM 2.5 emissions levels thereby reducing vehicular pollution in our cities. This year is also witnessing the severe impact of COVID-19 on global economy and industries worldwide. We are not insulated, and the pandemic has created reverberations with the auto industry in India which reported zero sales in April. Questions on economic sustainability arose as the growth projections and ratings took a nosedive though most experts agree that the Indian economy will bounce back. COVID-19 has also magnified the issue of environmental sustainability and the contribution of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to the environment and climate change. After all, the manufacturers carry the responsibility to address vital environmental issues that the planet is facing today.

The Toyota Eco Zone is an ecological park within the Bidadi plant premises in Karnataka

COVID and Consciousness

Perhaps forgotten and relegated to the abyss of human considerations, nature has chosen to remind humankind of its duty. Today, there is a heightened sense of responsibility towards nature amongst the majority of citizens. For their part, the auto OEMs need to continue and augment sustainability measures across the supply chain and products to bring about a significant change to the environment and local communities. The auto industry contributes a significant 7.5 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a whopping 49 per cent of the manufacturing sector with a large economic multiplier effect. Thus, there is a huge responsibility on the auto industry towards their customers, local communities and the country at large.

Toyota's 93.35 per cent of the total energy consumption was met by renewable energy sources in FY2019-20

The responsibility assumes significance in light of the greater emphasis on personal transportation in the post-COVID world. The market indicators point towards a preference to own vehicles due to concerns over social distancing and emerging difficulties in intra and inter-state travel faced by people across the country. Given the introduction of BS6 technology, India should roll out a scrappage policy to take the older more polluting vehicles off the roads. In this regard, we must also look at bringing in the end-of-life vehicle regime as a car is essentially an assembly of more than 800 parts and its disposal can be harmful to the environment if done unscientifically.

Automakers have a responsibility to drive sustainability and will thrive as the environment becomes more challenging

Above all, the pandemic offers an opportunity to automakers to embark on a path of impactful sustainability programs that address critical global environmental challenges. They can use this time to mull how they can better invest in sustainability initiatives that can achieve mutually beneficial and interdependent environmental and business goals. When the pandemic is behind us, those manufacturers that have a strong commitment to sustainability will thrive, win the confidence and admiration of the customers, and spur their buying choices.

Toyota sold over 15 million electric and hybrid cars globally till March 2020, saving 125 million tons of CO2 emissions and 47 million kilolitres of fuel

Business and Purpose

At Toyota, we show consideration to the planet in everything that we do. We investigate and promote systems and solutions that are eco-friendly. Toyota globally has developed its long-term environmental vision for positive impact on the environment, 'Toyota Environment Challenge 2050', which sets six environment challenges to be achieved, these are aligned with sustainable development goals. Today, Toyota is the largest xEV manufacturer with more than 15 million units (including SHEVs, PHEVs, BEVs & FCEVs) sold globally till March 2020, resulting in 125 million tons of CO2 emission reduction and 47 million kiloliters of savings in gasoline.

The Bidadi plant met 92.4 per cent of its manufacturing water demand through rainwater and recycled water last fiscal

At Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) for the FY19-20 about 93.35 per cent of the total energy consumption was met from renewable energy and the plant met 92.4 per cent of its manufacturing water demand through rainwater and recycled water. TKM is a "Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)" plant. 100% wastewater generated is treated & used for manufacturing processes, gardening and afforestation activities.

To conclude, the post-COVID world would be different in many ways but the challenges to the environment and climate would be the same. The auto OEMs should take the lead in the manufacturing sector to create a greener planet and continue to pursue long-term sustainability goals even during a pandemic. There cannot be roadblocks on the path to a sustainable world.

