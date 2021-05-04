COVID-19: Mumbai Gets Its First Drive-In Vaccination Centre In Dadar

Mumbai today got Maharashtra's first drive-in vaccination centre for senior citizens and people with disabilities. The vaccination centre is located in Dadar West, at the Kohinoor public parking centre, and about 200 people can use the drive-in facility and get vaccinated in a day. Having said that the centre already offers the regular COVID vaccine to nearly 5000 people in a day. This will certainly help senior citizens and the physically challenged to get vaccinated with a bit more ease, sitting inside their cars, who otherwise would have had to wait in a long, crowded queue to get the jab.

Although this is the first drive-in vaccination centre in the state, it's not the first one in the country. Earlier in April 2021, Madhya Pradesh kick-started the process with a few drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Indore. In fact, what was once a drive-in movie theatre in Bhopal, has now been turned into a COVID-19 drive-in vaccination centre. As for Mumbai, based on the response from the current drive-in centre in Dadar, we expect the State government to set up more such centres across the city and other parts of the state.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases are simply shocking, to say the least. As the nation battles with the second wave of the coronavirus, as citizens, it is our responsibility to take all the necessary precautions to safeguard ourselves and our dear ones. Getting vaccinated as soon as possible is the best way to do it, and a move this would certainly help more people get the vaccines as soon as possible.

