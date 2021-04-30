Uber India Announces Cash Incentives For Vaccinating First Batch Of 150,000 Drivers

Uber has announced a ₹ 18.5 crore initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months, stepping up its efforts to help India's fight against a second wave of COVID-19 infections. The company will compensate Car, Auto and Moto drivers on its platform for time spent getting their shots. Drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for ₹ 400 for each of their two shots. All drivers able to show they've been vaccinated before April 30 will also be able to claim the funds.

In March 2021, Uber pledged ₹ 10 crore worth of free rides to help people get to and back from the nearest vaccine centre

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said, "Mass vaccination is key to tackling India's COVID crisis, and this is the best way to ensure that drivers, riders and the broader community can get protected as soon as possible. We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer."

In March this year, Uber pledged ₹ 10 Crores worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine centre. This year alone, Uber has facilitated 9,000 free online medical consultations for drivers and their families.

