Cupra UrbanRebel Concept Teased

Cupra is pushing the limits with its most radical interpretation of an urban electric performance car. The company has teased the UrbanRebel Concept which showcases the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

The UrbanRebel Concept mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the thrilling aesthetics of the virtual world. Racing is a key part of Cupra's DNA and that's why the company decided to present the vision of its 100 per cent all-electric urban vehicle as a race car first, with bold, thrilling and sharp looks.

Want to see our most radical interpretation of urban electric performance? We're debuting the #CUPRAUrbanRebel Concept car at this year's Munich International Motor Show! But stay tuned, as next week we'll also digitally unveil it! #CUPRAxMunich #IAA21 pic.twitter.com/rSzDz0K2hF — CUPRA (@CUPRA) August 26, 2021

Now, all we get to see of the concept is the rear wing which is massive and the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept will be digitally unveiled next week and will make its world debut at this year's IAA Munich International Motor Show. While the company has not revealed much about it, we wait to know more when we see the concept.