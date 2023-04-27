Futuristic Cupra DarkRebel Sports Car Concept Revealed

Spanish automaker Cupra has unveiled a svelte sports car concept, the DarkRebel via the metaverse. Currently a digital-only concept, the DarkRebel will transition to a physical concept later this year with the company letting the public also have their input in the final design. The company is letting users make adjustments to the concept in the metaverse via a ‘hyper configurator’ with the inputs likely to be used in the physical concept.

The DarkRebel is a sleek, two-door sports coupe that boasts a stylish and aerodynamic design. The car's distinctive look is further highlighted by the use of vivid LED headlights and taillights, which provide a powerful and modern aesthetic.



Inside, the DarkRebel vehicle incorporates state-of-the-art features including a video-game-style digital instrument cluster with a VR display and a yoke-style steering. The overall theme is quite minimalist with few physical buttons located on the dashboard.

Cupra has not confirmed any powertrain details for the concept though reports suggest that the physical model due later could feature an all-electric drivetrain. The carmaker had previously showcased a UrbanRebel concept that too featured all-electrification

While it is not yet known if the DarkRebel could make it to production, Cupra is said to be working on a new halo model, which will be a shooting brake-style electric vehicle that will rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.