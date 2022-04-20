Cupra Details Pedestrian Safety Tech For New Born EV

Cupra, the sporting arm of Seat – a VW Group company – has detailed some of the safety systems that will feature in its new Born electric hatchback. A sister model to the VW ID 3, the Born will receive ADAS systems and safety tech that the company says have been designed to mitigate incidents with vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The Cupra Born will come equipped with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System – essentially an auditory warning system designed to make road users aware of the vehicle's presence. The system is already mandatory on all EV on sale in Europe though Cupra says its system will fire an auditory warning up to 40kph as against the mandated 20kph.

Exit warning identifies passing cyclist and sound warning to stop occupant from opening the door.

Moving to some of the ADAS systems, the Cupra Born will get Front Assist with emergency braking capable of identifying pedestrians and cyclists on the road aside from just other vehicles. In case of an imminent collision, the system will provide a visual and auditory warning to alert the driver. Should the driver not react, or the vehicle be too close to the person in its path, the system will slam the brakes at full power. Cupra says the system can detect people crossing the road, travelling along the road and even those hidden behind an obstacle such as a parked car.

Another safety feature is the Exit warning system that identifies road users passing by the vehicle to warn occupants about the danger as they try and step out of the vehicle. Cupra says that one of the aims behind the system is to avoid a ‘car dooring' incidents in which a cyclist isn't allowed ample space or time to avoid a suddenly open car door.