  • Home
  • News
  • Dao EV Tech To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Tamil Nadu; Aims To Expand Operations

Dao EV Tech To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Tamil Nadu; Aims To Expand Operations

Dao EV Tech, a new EV startup, has announced that it will invest Rs. 100 crore in Tamil Nadu and expand its India operations.
authorBy carandbike Team
03-Mar-23 04:23 PM IST
Dao EV Tech (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Dao EV Tech To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Tamil Nadu
  • Overall Investment in India will be $100 Million
  • Plan is to expand sales and operations in Tamil Nadu

Dao EV Tech, a new smart electric mobility startup, has announced that it will invest Rs. 100 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu to expand its India operations. Focus of the company will be to make in India. 

Along with unveiling Dao EV Tech’s line-up of electric vehicles, Dr. Michael Lui, chairman & CEO of Dao EV Tech said, "Tamil Nadu market is crucial to any EV two-wheeler manufacturer during the launch event. There are three basic reasons for this. First is, Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, has the highest two-wheeler penetration rate of 73 per cent, which is nearly double that of other major cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore.”

He added that the state has a sizeable population and with a huge chunk being the youth, Tamil Nadu has the potential to become an EV-friendly state. The company has plans to invest $100 million India, and a portion of it, Rs. 100 crore, will be earmarked for investment in Tamil Nadu. $20 million will set aside for development of new products as well. The company also aims to generate employment for 2,000 people over the next two years. A study by McKinsey & Company says that the Indian EV market has the potential to grow 20 times over, in the next four years, reaching 9 million units by 2030. 

 

Dao EVTech already has active dealerships in Madurai, Polachi, Coimbatore, and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, with 20 more dealerships opening in and around Chennai.

Related Articles
Dao EVTech To Invest $ 100 Million In India; To Start Operations With 25 Dealerships
Dao EVTech To Invest $ 100 Million In India; To Start Operations With 25 Dealerships
3 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
  • 29,292 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
6.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,118
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
  • 44,032 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
9.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,617
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line