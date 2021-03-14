Datsun India has rolled out attractive benefits on its entire range of cars, including Go, Go Plus and Redi-GO for the month of March. The automaker aims to lure car buyers with benefits such as cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate offer. Interested customers can avail of maximum discounts up to ₹ 45,000 across Datsun line-up, which is valid for a limited period until stock lasts or March 31, 2021. These benefits are variant-specific and may vary across locations. Apart from these benefits, there's also a corporate offer for government and PSU employees.

The Datsun Go Plus is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 40,000

The Datsun Redi-GO entry-level hatchback is listed on the official website with total benefits of up to ₹ 45,000. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000. There's also a corporate discount of ₹ 15,000 for government and PSU employees. Moreover, the exchange benefit can be availed only at the NIC enabled dealership.

The Datsun Go is also up for sale with attractive benefits. The carmaker is offering the hatchback with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 for this March. These benefits comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 20,000 and up to ₹ 20,000 respectively. The company is also giving a special discount under its corporate offer for all central government, state government, PSU, PSB employees.

Exchange benefit on the Datsun Go cars can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership

The Datsun Go+ seven-seater MPV is also a part of these benefits. The car is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 which includes a cash benefit of ₹ 20,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 20,000. Government employees can also avail of special benefits under the LTC offer, as per the Government of India norms.

