Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021

The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun

Several auto manufacturers have already announced an increase in prices across their products next year. The latest carmaker to join the list is Nissan India. The Japanese carmaker today officially announced it will be increasing prices of the Datsun and Nissan brands effective from January 2021. The car prices will be hiked by up to 5 per cent across all models available in the Indian market. The company has decided to make an upward price revision because of increased input costs.

Nissan India will increase prices across Nissan and Datsun product range by up to 5 per cent

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, "With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021."

The carmaker will also be revising the prices of the recently launched Magnite SUV from January 1, 2021. The subcompact SUV is currently priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Do note, this is an introductory price that is subject to change after December 31, 2020. Nissan's first subcompact SUV has already bagged 15,000 bookings in just 15 days of its official launch in the country. Apart from this, the company also received more than 1,50,000 enquiries for the SUV.

The price revision will also be applicable on the BS6-compliant Datsun cars

Other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, BMW, Isuzu Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Audi and MG Motor India have already announced a price hike across the range from January 2021.

