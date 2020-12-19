Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV was officially launched in India last month at a special introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to grab the attention of the Indian customers. And, Nissan India has managed to achieve that as the Japanese carmaker has bagged over 15,000 bookings for the subcompact SUV in just 15 days since its launch in the Indian market. Do note, the introductory prices are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020. The carmaker has received 1,50,000 enquiries for its latest SUV since its official launch in India.

Apart from this, Nissan India also announced lowest-in-class maintenance cost for the Magnite SUV at just 29 paise per km for 50,000 kms. The carmaker also offers a warranty of 2 years or up to 50,000kms which can be extended for up to 5 years or up to 1 lakh kms at a nominal cost. Additionally, Nissan has also introduced a prepaid maintenance plan called - 'Nissan Magnite Care' offering its customers to save up to 22 per cent. Applicable for two to five years, the plan is available at all Nissan service networks across the country in two options - Gold & Silver.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance."

The Nissan Magnite is offered in India in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

Nissan's first subcompact SUV - Magnite is offered in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated motor develops around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, whereas the turbo-petrol unit produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of power figures. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT automatic unit. The turbo-petrol engine with CVT gearbox offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

