Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch

The new Nissan Magnite has bagged more than 15,000 bookings in just 15 days from its official launch. And, the Japanese carmaker has received over 1,50,000 enquiries for the SUV.

The Nissan Magnite was launched in India with at an introductory price of Rs. 4.99 lakh
The Nissan Magnite was launched in India with at an introductory price of Rs. 4.99 lakh

  • The Magnite's range-topping CVT automatic variant costs Rs. 9.59 lakh
  • The Nissan Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform
  • The Tech Pack on Magnite SUV is available for an additional Rs. 38,698

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV was officially launched in India last month at a special introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to grab the attention of the Indian customers. And, Nissan India has managed to achieve that as the Japanese carmaker has bagged over 15,000 bookings for the subcompact SUV in just 15 days since its launch in the Indian market. Do note, the introductory prices are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020. The carmaker has received 1,50,000 enquiries for its latest SUV since its official launch in India.

Apart from this, Nissan India also announced lowest-in-class maintenance cost for the Magnite SUV at just 29 paise per km for 50,000 kms. The carmaker also offers a warranty of 2 years or up to 50,000kms which can be extended for up to 5 years or up to 1 lakh kms at a nominal cost. Additionally, Nissan has also introduced a prepaid maintenance plan called - 'Nissan Magnite Care' offering its customers to save up to 22 per cent. Applicable for two to five years, the plan is available at all Nissan service networks across the country in two options - Gold & Silver.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance."

The Nissan Magnite is offered in India in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

0 Comments

Nissan's first subcompact SUV - Magnite is offered in four trim levels - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. The SUV comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. The naturally aspirated motor develops around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, whereas the turbo-petrol unit produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of power figures. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT automatic unit. The turbo-petrol engine with CVT gearbox offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
10:42
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 01:55 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
03:12
Nissan Magnite Prices, Hyundai i20 Bookings, 100 Octane Petrol India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Dec-20 09:12 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
