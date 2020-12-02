New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?

Nissan offers the new Magnite in four trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, engines and transmission choices. We believe the XV trim offers the most value on paper, and here's why.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Nissan Magnite additionally comes with a Tech Pack, dual-tone option and optional Nissan Connect expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite additionally comes with a Tech Pack, dual-tone option and optional Nissan Connect

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite gets 4 trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium
  • Dual-tone Magnite is Rs. 14,000 more expensive than the regular option
  • The Tech Pack is available for an additional Rs. 38,698

With the launch of the Nissan Magnite, the Japanese carmaker has finally entered the subcompact SUV space in India. The carmaker has competitively priced the SUV at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but mind you these are introductory prices and will be applicable only until December 31, 2020. In fact, Nissan has already commenced the bookings for the Magnite. Now, Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices.

eudoee0c

The Nissan Magnite is right now the most affordable subcompact SUV in India, priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.59 lakh

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features

With the new Magnite, Nissan also offers some optional features under what it calls the Tech Pack, and customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get it for an additional amount of ₹ 38,698. The Tech Pack gets add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, LED illuminated scuff plates, and high-end speakers from JBL. On the other hand, safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder - driver & passenger and rear window defogger are standard across all variant. So, if you want to choose the right variant to buy, it depends on the powertrain option, because that's where you'll see major price differences.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know

Newsbeep

Nissan Magnite XE XL XV XV Premium
1.0 Petrol ₹ 4,99,000 ₹ 5,99,000 ₹ 6,68,000 ₹ 7,55,000
1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 6,99,000 ₹ 7,68,000 ₹ 8,45,000
1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT ₹ 7,89,000 ₹ 8,58,000 ₹ 9,35,000
1124upc

On paper. the XV variant of the Nissan Magnite offer the most value, and that's ₹ 3000 cheaper than the base trim of the Kia Sonet

Also Read: Nissan Magnite vs Rivals: Price Comparison​

Firstly, you have the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit, that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Here, we believe, the XV trim offers great value for money on paper. It gets most of the biggies like - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED taillamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. Yes, you only get halogen headlights, but you do get LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps. Plus, along with the standard safety features, the XV trim also gets ISOFIX, central locking, speed and impact sensing locking system, and I-Key hands-free. It's priced at ₹ 6.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and at that price, it's still cheaper than the base trim of Kia Sonet by ₹ 3000, the next cheaper SUV in the segment. You can add ₹ 14,000 if you want one of the dual-tone options, or get the Tech Pack by adding ₹ 38,698, or both.

ff3p1pm4

The XV trim gets features like - 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start

The second option is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, which makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and is mated to the same 5-speed unit. This is the engine we'd go for, and here too we believe, the XV variant offers the most value. In fact, the Turbo variant gets additional features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA). The single colour tone option is priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh, and that's ₹ 85,000 less than the Hyundai Venue's entry-level turbo-petrol trim, the next cheaper turbo-petrol SUV in the segment. Here too you have the option pay extra for dual-tone colour and Tech Pack. We in particular quite like the Vivid Blue & Storm White shade.

nq75r09k

The 1.0 turbo engine is quite refined and well-mated to the manual gearbox

Then you have the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol automatic trim, which offers the same 99 bhp, but reduced torque at 152 Nm, while mated to a 7-step Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). While the torque is less, it's quite enjoyable to drive, and here too, we believe the XV variant will offer great value. In addition to the aforementioned features, you also get a dead pedal as well for added comfort. The optional dual-tone colours and tech pack is available here too.

7vrff7uk

For an additional ₹ 14,000 you can get dual tone option with any variant from the XV trim and above

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub ₹ 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal

0 Comments

Of course, if you want to get the top-end trim with either of these three options, then you can pay ₹ 77,000 more and get the XV Premium, which gets LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior. Add ₹ 10,000 more and you'll get the optional trim with Nissan Connect, which additionally offers connected car features like a smartwatch and mobile app compatibility and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic The New Head Of Its India Division
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic The New Head Of Its India Division
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
BlackBerry and Amazon Team Up On Vehicle Data And Software Platform
BlackBerry and Amazon Team Up On Vehicle Data And Software Platform
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities