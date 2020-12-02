Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?

With the launch of the Nissan Magnite, the Japanese carmaker has finally entered the subcompact SUV space in India. The carmaker has competitively priced the SUV at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) but mind you these are introductory prices and will be applicable only until December 31, 2020. In fact, Nissan has already commenced the bookings for the Magnite. Now, Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, along with engine and transmission choices.

The Nissan Magnite is right now the most affordable subcompact SUV in India, priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.59 lakh

With the new Magnite, Nissan also offers some optional features under what it calls the Tech Pack, and customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get it for an additional amount of ₹ 38,698. The Tech Pack gets add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, LED illuminated scuff plates, and high-end speakers from JBL. On the other hand, safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder - driver & passenger and rear window defogger are standard across all variant. So, if you want to choose the right variant to buy, it depends on the powertrain option, because that's where you'll see major price differences.

Nissan Magnite XE XL XV XV Premium 1.0 Petrol ₹ 4,99,000 ₹ 5,99,000 ₹ 6,68,000 ₹ 7,55,000 1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 6,99,000 ₹ 7,68,000 ₹ 8,45,000 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT ₹ 7,89,000 ₹ 8,58,000 ₹ 9,35,000

On paper. the XV variant of the Nissan Magnite offer the most value, and that's ₹ 3000 cheaper than the base trim of the Kia Sonet

Firstly, you have the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit, that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Here, we believe, the XV trim offers great value for money on paper. It gets most of the biggies like - 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED taillamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. Yes, you only get halogen headlights, but you do get LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps. Plus, along with the standard safety features, the XV trim also gets ISOFIX, central locking, speed and impact sensing locking system, and I-Key hands-free. It's priced at ₹ 6.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and at that price, it's still cheaper than the base trim of Kia Sonet by ₹ 3000, the next cheaper SUV in the segment. You can add ₹ 14,000 if you want one of the dual-tone options, or get the Tech Pack by adding ₹ 38,698, or both.

The XV trim gets features like - 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start

The second option is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, which makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and is mated to the same 5-speed unit. This is the engine we'd go for, and here too we believe, the XV variant offers the most value. In fact, the Turbo variant gets additional features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA). The single colour tone option is priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh, and that's ₹ 85,000 less than the Hyundai Venue's entry-level turbo-petrol trim, the next cheaper turbo-petrol SUV in the segment. Here too you have the option pay extra for dual-tone colour and Tech Pack. We in particular quite like the Vivid Blue & Storm White shade.

The 1.0 turbo engine is quite refined and well-mated to the manual gearbox

Then you have the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol automatic trim, which offers the same 99 bhp, but reduced torque at 152 Nm, while mated to a 7-step Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). While the torque is less, it's quite enjoyable to drive, and here too, we believe the XV variant will offer great value. In addition to the aforementioned features, you also get a dead pedal as well for added comfort. The optional dual-tone colours and tech pack is available here too.

For an additional ₹ 14,000 you can get dual tone option with any variant from the XV trim and above

Of course, if you want to get the top-end trim with either of these three options, then you can pay ₹ 77,000 more and get the XV Premium, which gets LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior. Add ₹ 10,000 more and you'll get the optional trim with Nissan Connect, which additionally offers connected car features like a smartwatch and mobile app compatibility and more.

