Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know

The Nissan Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber

Nissan India has finally announced the prices of the Magnite subcompact SUV for the Indian market today. It is Japanese carmaker's foremost attempt in the lucrative subcompact SUV space which is currently dominated by the like of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Launched with an introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), these prices will be valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020. The top-of-the-line XV Premium CVT variant is priced at ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's everything you need to know about the new Nissan Magnite.

The subcompact SUV is based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. The new Nissan Magnite is offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium that is further classified into 20 different grades. The newly launched Nissan Magnite retains most of its design elements from the concept model. The SUV comes with an octagonal chrome-finished front grille, sleek bi-projector LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs with LED fog lamps, wide split-style LED signature taillights, dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, chrome styling elements, silver faux skid plates, dual-tone roof option, silver roof rails, wheel arches, underbody cladding, and more. Dimensionally, the subcompact SUV measures 3994 mm in length, 1758 mm in width, 1572 mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance of the SUV stands at 2500 mm and 205 mm respectively. In the cabin, the SUV gets all-black interior with 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, wireless charging, segment-first 360-degree camera and more. The company also brings 50 plus features and smartwatch connectivity with NissanConnect. Mechanically, the Magnite is powered with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the naturally aspirated unit is capable of making around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbocharged petrol mill develops 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The CVT variant offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm. Transmission options are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit. The naturally aspirated petrol manual variant returns a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl. However, the turbo-petrol unit offers mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl for manual and CVT variants respectively. Nissan is also offering an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which costs just ₹ 38,698 over the ex-showroom price. It brings add-on features such as wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. As for safety, the Nissan Magnite comes equipped with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, immobilizer, child lock, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed sensing lock, I-Key, hill start assist, rear camera with projection guide, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, hydraulic brake assist, around view mirror, tyre pressure monitoring system, remote keyless entry and more. The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable subcompact SUV in India. Interestingly, it undercuts the rivals in the subcompact SUV space by a fair margin. The SUV is priced in India from ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the top-end model costs ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices will apply to the customers booking the SUV till 31st December 2020.

