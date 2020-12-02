Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.99 Lakh

Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key variants - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades. Customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get the optional 'Tech Pack' that gets add-on features.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
1,362  Views
The new Nissan Magnite is a make or break product for the Japanese carmaker in India expand View Photos
The new Nissan Magnite is a make or break product for the Japanese carmaker in India

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite is available at an introductory price of Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The Nissan Magnite will get 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium
  • The Nissan Magnite gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with CVT

The long-anticipated Nissan Magnite has finally gone on sale in India, and the new subcompact SUV is priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These are introductory prices and are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020. The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and also it's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

Nissan Magnite XE XL XV XV Premium
1.0 Petrol ₹ 4,99,000 ₹ 5,99,000 ₹ 6,68,000 ₹ 7,55,000
1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 6,99,000 ₹ 7,68,000 ₹ 8,45,000
1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT ₹ 7,89,000 ₹ 8,58,000 ₹ 9,35,000

Now, we have already driven the new Nissan Magnite and told you all about it, so you can check out our review here. It's the newest model to join the highly coveted and extremely competitive subcompact SUV space, and it will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Ford EcoSport.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bookings Begin In India​

o26toh9o

The tall hood, muscular lines and the beefy claddings of the Nissan Magnite add an aggressive stance

Visually, the new Nissan Magnite retains most of its design and styling cues from the concept car that was showcased earlier this year. Now the SUV was initially intended to be a Datsun product, but as part of the company's new strategy, it has come under the Nissan brand. In fact, it still gets the signature Datsun grille with the chrome brackets, albeit with the new Nissan logo. The tall hood, muscular lines, and the beefy claddings add an aggressive stance, while features like LED projector headlamps, DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED taillights and the chrome styling elements add to its premium-ness.

Newsbeep
ber2pkfo

The cabin on the Magnite is minimalistic but it gives you that sense of space and airiness

The cabin of the Nissan Magnite too is quite loaded with features like an 8-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. Customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get to option to add a 'Tech Pack' which will come with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

6cfsb19k

The 8-inch floating touchscreen display comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

In terms of safety features you get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder - driver & passenger and rear window defogger are standard. The Magnite also gets 3-point seat-belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter for front occupants along with 3-point rear seat-belt with Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) for corner passengers and a fixed 2-point seat-belt for the centre passenger as standard. Other safety features include - ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear-view camera, 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and remote keyless entry among others.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite comes with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Nissan Magnite Review
15:33
Nissan Magnite Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 11:38 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
03:26
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, BSA Electric Bike, Nissan Magnite Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Nov-20 07:33 PM IST
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Highway
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Sideview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Bootspace
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Gearbox
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Speedometer
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Information Display
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities