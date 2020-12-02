Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh

The long-anticipated Nissan Magnite has finally gone on sale in India, and the new subcompact SUV is priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These are introductory prices and are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020. The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber, and also it's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. Nissan offers the new Magnite in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

Nissan Magnite XE XL XV XV Premium 1.0 Petrol ₹ 4,99,000 ₹ 5,99,000 ₹ 6,68,000 ₹ 7,55,000 1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 6,99,000 ₹ 7,68,000 ₹ 8,45,000 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT ₹ 7,89,000 ₹ 8,58,000 ₹ 9,35,000

Now, we have already driven the new Nissan Magnite and told you all about it, so you can check out our review here. It's the newest model to join the highly coveted and extremely competitive subcompact SUV space, and it will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Ford EcoSport.

The tall hood, muscular lines and the beefy claddings of the Nissan Magnite add an aggressive stance

Visually, the new Nissan Magnite retains most of its design and styling cues from the concept car that was showcased earlier this year. Now the SUV was initially intended to be a Datsun product, but as part of the company's new strategy, it has come under the Nissan brand. In fact, it still gets the signature Datsun grille with the chrome brackets, albeit with the new Nissan logo. The tall hood, muscular lines, and the beefy claddings add an aggressive stance, while features like LED projector headlamps, DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED taillights and the chrome styling elements add to its premium-ness.

The cabin on the Magnite is minimalistic but it gives you that sense of space and airiness

The cabin of the Nissan Magnite too is quite loaded with features like an 8-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. Customers opting for the XV or XV Premium trims will also get to option to add a 'Tech Pack' which will come with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

The 8-inch floating touchscreen display comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

In terms of safety features you get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder - driver & passenger and rear window defogger are standard. The Magnite also gets 3-point seat-belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter for front occupants along with 3-point rear seat-belt with Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) for corner passengers and a fixed 2-point seat-belt for the centre passenger as standard. Other safety features include - ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear-view camera, 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and remote keyless entry among others.

Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite comes with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit, and that one offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

