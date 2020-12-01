Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Bookings Begin In India

Nissan is all geared up for the launch of Magnite subcompact SUV in India tomorrow. The Japanese carmaker has officially started accepting pre-bookings for the car for a token amount of ₹ 11,000. Interested buyers can book the SUV offline through its authorised dealers and online on the carmaker's official India website. The car made its global debut in India this October, and the carmaker had already revealed specifications, features and fuel efficiency details. The official prices and delivery details will be announced by the company during the launch event tomorrow.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review​

Nissan cars in India have not done very well when it comes to crash tests

It is Nissan's first subcompact SUV in India which will be pitted against the likes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon among others. The subcompact SUV will be manufactured at Nissan's facility in Oragadam, Chennai, and the same plant will serve for domestic and export markets.

The subcompact SUV will be based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium that will be further classified into a total of 12 variants. The SUV gets a large chrome bordered grille, sleek LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, silver faux skid plates, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone roof option, silver roof rails, wheel arches, underbody cladding, LED tail lights, and much more.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level​

On the inside, the car gets all-black interior, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, wireless charging, segment-first 360-degree camera and more. For safety, the Nissan Magnite SUV will be equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags and anti-roll bars, vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out​

Mechanically, the Nissan Magnite SUV will be offered with a choice of two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former will be tuned to produce 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures, while the latter will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.