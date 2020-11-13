New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out

language dropdown

The SUV will get two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
1,075  Views
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out expand View Photos

Nissan is all set to launch the Magnite subcompact SUV in India. We have confirmed news now that the car will be launched on November 26 and that's the day when we'll get to know the price of the car. The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. Visually, the SUV comes with bold styling with the large chrome bordered grille, sleek headlamps with LED projector lights, LED daytime running lamps and ample bumper, wheel arch, and underbody cladding. The Magnite also gets a dual-tone roof option, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver faux skid plates at both ends, silver roof rails, a rear spoiler, and LED taillights.

The cabin will get a minimalist look with an all-black treatment, featuring an 8-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The former comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which are wireless, while the instrument cluster offers an array of information to the driver. The SUV also gets a multi-functional steering wheel with push-button start function wireless charging and a segment-first 360-degree camera. The Magnite will also get vehicle dynamics control, hill start assists and traction control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Apart from that, you will also get ABS with EBD, dual airbags and anti-roll bars for tight cornering at high speeds.

0f0sjtpo

The Magnite is Nissan's first subcompact SUV 

In fact, recently a leaked image revealed the variant-wise prices of the SUV, suggesting that it will get a starting price of ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0-litre XE petrol variant. And, the top-of-the-line 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV premium CVT variant will cost ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). If launched at the above-mentioned starting price, it will not only undercut the big players like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon but also recently launched Kia Sonet SUV by a fair margin, which starts from ₹ 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Newsbeep
pq1qlod4

The Magnite will be available only with a petrol engine 

0 Comments

The SUV will get two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated motor will make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures and will come mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged motor will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. As for fuel efficiency, the manual and CVT variants with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will return a mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl respectively. However, the naturally aspirated petrol variant will offer 18.75 kmpl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
McLaren's Zak Brown On His New Ferrari, Mick Schumacher & Racing Point
McLaren's Zak Brown On His New Ferrari, Mick Schumacher & Racing Point
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6.5 - 8.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities