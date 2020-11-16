Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

Nissan India will be launching the Magnite Subcompact SUV in India on November 26, 2020. It is one of the highly awaited subcompact SUVs in India. We have now learnt that select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi are accepting unofficial bookings for the 2020 Magnite for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. The carmaker has already revealed key specifications and features of the car. Recently, the variant-wise prices of the SUV were leaked online, suggesting that it will get a starting price of ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices for the Nissan Magnite will be announced on November 26, 2020

The upcoming Magnite will be Nissan's first subcompact SUV in India which will be pitted against the likes Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 among others. The company commenced the production of the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility, in Oragadam, Chennai. The same facility will be used for catering domestic and export markets.

The exterior appeal of the SUV will be highlighted by a large chrome bordered grille featuring sleek headlamps and LED projector lights with LED daytime running lamps. It will also 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, silver faux skid plates, wheel arches, underbody cladding, LED tail lights, dual-tone roof option and much more. The car will be based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium.

On the inside, the Magnite SUV will get all-black interior which will be complemented by several features like 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start, wireless charging, segment-first 360-degree camera and much more. As for safety, the SUV will be equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags and anti-roll bars, vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist, traction control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The subcompact SUV made its global debut in India last month

The soon-to-be-launched Nissan Magnite SUV will come in two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The former will be tuned to produce 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures, while the latter will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated petrol variant will return 18.75 kmpl of mileage, while the manual variant with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will offer a mileage of 20 kmpl. However, the and CVT version with turbo-petrol will provide 17.7 kmpl of mileage.

