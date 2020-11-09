Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is the newest entrant in the subcompact SUV space in India and if the leaked prices are to be believed, it's a rather promising package. Now it'll be offered in India in four trim levels and there will be two powertrain options to choose from. The Renault Triber sourced 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine will make its way to the lower variants and the same 1.0-litre engine will be coupled with a turbo in the higher trims, offering enhanced performance. We finally have been able to go through the brochure and here are the variant wise details of all the features.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
XE
The base XE trim is decently equipped and offers you features like power windows for all four doors and tilt steering among others. That said, you don't get anything in the infotainment department, not even a basic stereo unit.
Seatbelt with pretensioners
Antilock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Anti Roll Bar
Rear parking sensors
Immobilizer
Automatic warning hazard on heavy braking
Seatbelt reminder- driver and passenger
Halogen headlights with manual levelizer
Chrome finish on bumper
Wide split tail lights
Front grille chrome finish
Body coloured front and rear bumpers
Coloured roof rails (Capacity 50 kg)
Nissan Magnite chrome signature on fenders
Black ORVM
Side turn indicator on fenders
Body coloured door handles
Waist moulding black
Rear quarter window moulding black
Body coloured back door finisher
Tinted Glass
16-inch steel wheels with hub caps
Shot rod roof antenna
Rear spoiler with LED high mounted stop light
Door lower moulding black
Body side lower finisher black
Front fender, rear wheel arches black
Assist side interior decoration- light grey
Audio frame accent black
Silver finish on air con vents and chrome finish on knobs
Light grey central console
Embossed black fabric seats with light grey accents
Central console storage for wallet
Mobile storage tray in central console
1 litre console rear side storage
Rear door trim with light grey fabric
Door trim silver embellish
Black inside door handle
Parking brake lever with chrome button
Gear knob with silver finish
Silver accent on steering wheel
Adjustable headrest front and rear
Gearshift indicator
Driving computer
LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD display
Engine start with key
Front and rear power windows
Manual HVAC
Air conditioner with deodorizing + dust filter
Electronic power steering
Tilt steering
Manual adjust for ORVMs
Passenger sunvisor with flap
Driver sunvisor with card holder
Central console mounted 12V front power outlet
Map lamps
Room lamps
Rear wiper
Luggage hook x2
Coat hook rear x2
Rear door armrest
XL (Features in addition to XE)
The XL variant gets quite a few creature comforts and the Turbo engine is offered on the Magnite from this very trim. And, it's the turbo variant which is pretty well packed.
ISOFIX child seat mounts (Turbo Only)
Antitheft alarm
Central door lock driver side switch
Speed sensing lock
Impact sensing unlock
Rear camera with projection guide (Turbo Only)
Vehicle dynamic control (Turbo only)
Hill Start Assist (Turbo only)
Traction control (Turbo only)
Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)
Remote keyless entry
I-Key hands free (CVT only)
Silver skid plates front and rear bumper
Body coloured ORVMs
Chrome door handles (CVT only)
Dual-tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels
Rear seat armrests with two cup holders
Silver inside door handle
Matte chrome audio frame finisher
Gloss black CVT indicator
60:40 split rear seat
4 Speaker + 2 twitters
2 Din audio system with MP3, Aux-In and Bluetooth support
USB- 24A Fast Charge with illumination
Steering mounted audio and telephony controls
Hill start assist indicator
Outside thermometer
Engine start-stop push button (CVT only)
Driver side auto up/down power window with anti-pinch function
Auto air conditioner
Powered and foldable ORVM
Chrome finish on front door handles with smart switch
Rear centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)
Rear parcel tray
Foot rest (CVT only)
XV (Featured in addition to XL, Turbo and CVT)
The XV variant should give you the premium appeal being very well equipped and you do get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from this variant. You can also spend a bit more and get the optional package which will include things like wireless charger, air purifier, JBL speakers, LED scuff plates, ambient mood lighting and puddle lamps.
8.0-inch floating touchscreen
Bluetooth connectivity
Trip meter
Rear view camera display with guidelines
HVAC airflow indicator
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wi-Fi connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Voice Recognition
WhatsApp notification read out
IPOD support
TFT meter console
Voice recognition control
7-inch TFT Advance Drive Assist Display (Multifunctional)
3D welcome animation
Illumination control
Fuel economy & fuel history
Trip meter information
Door open warning indicator
Sunvisor driver side with mirror and flap
Trunk lamp
Wireless charger (optional)
Air purifier (optional)
JBL speakers (optional)
LED scuff plates (optional)
Ambient mood lighting (optional)
Puddle lamps (optional)
XV Premium (Features in addition to XV trim)
The range-topping XV Premium trim is pretty well loaded with all the modern bells and whistles and you also get the optional connected car tech here.
Around view monitor
Tyre pressure monitoring
LED Bi-Projector headlights
Light saberstyle LED turn indicator in headlight
Waist moulding chrome
Rear quarter window moulding chrome
Assist side interior decoration patterned film with gloss black end finisher
Black central console
Premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather accents
Front Door Trim with Dark Grey Fabric + Stitch
Parking Brake with Chrome Button - Leather + Grey stitch
Around View Monitor Display on Screen
Rear Camera with Static guidelines Display
Simultaneous Rear & Front Side View Display
Birds Eye View
Nissan connect Connected car Technology (Optional- Turbo Only)
Cruise Control
Graphical tyre pressure monitoring
Cruise control indicator
Rear AC Vents with Chrome Finish
Front Centre Armrest - Dark Grey with Stitch
Centre console back Power Outlet (12V)
Front Door Armrest
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.