Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail

The Nissan Magnite will be offered in India in four trim levels.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is the newest entrant in the subcompact SUV space in India and if the leaked prices are to be believed, it's a rather promising package. Now it'll be offered in India in four trim levels and there will be two powertrain options to choose from. The Renault Triber sourced 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine will make its way to the lower variants and the same 1.0-litre engine will be coupled with a turbo in the higher trims, offering enhanced performance. We finally have been able to go through the brochure and here are the variant wise details of all the features.

XE

The Nissan Magnite comes with a large, hexagonal grille with shap headlamps, sculpted bonet and beefy bumper

The base XE trim is decently equipped and offers you features like power windows for all four doors and tilt steering among others. That said, you don't get anything in the infotainment department, not even a basic stereo unit.

Seatbelt with pretensioners

Antilock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Anti Roll Bar

Rear parking sensors

Immobilizer

Automatic warning hazard on heavy braking

Seatbelt reminder- driver and passenger

Halogen headlights with manual levelizer

Chrome finish on bumper

Wide split tail lights

Front grille chrome finish

Body coloured front and rear bumpers

Coloured roof rails (Capacity 50 kg)

Nissan Magnite chrome signature on fenders

Black ORVM

Side turn indicator on fenders

Body coloured door handles

Waist moulding black

Rear quarter window moulding black

Body coloured back door finisher

Tinted Glass

16-inch steel wheels with hub caps

Shot rod roof antenna

Rear spoiler with LED high mounted stop light

Door lower moulding black

Body side lower finisher black

Front fender, rear wheel arches black

Assist side interior decoration- light grey

Audio frame accent black

Silver finish on air con vents and chrome finish on knobs

Light grey central console

Embossed black fabric seats with light grey accents

Central console storage for wallet

Mobile storage tray in central console

1 litre console rear side storage

Rear door trim with light grey fabric

Door trim silver embellish

Black inside door handle

Parking brake lever with chrome button

Gear knob with silver finish

Silver accent on steering wheel

Adjustable headrest front and rear

Gearshift indicator

Driving computer

LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD display

Engine start with key

Front and rear power windows

Manual HVAC

Air conditioner with deodorizing + dust filter

Electronic power steering

Tilt steering

Manual adjust for ORVMs

Passenger sunvisor with flap

Driver sunvisor with card holder

Central console mounted 12V front power outlet

Map lamps

Room lamps

Rear wiper

Luggage hook x2

Coat hook rear x2

Rear door armrest

XL (Features in addition to XE)

The new Nissan Magnite will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The XL variant gets quite a few creature comforts and the Turbo engine is offered on the Magnite from this very trim. And, it's the turbo variant which is pretty well packed.

ISOFIX child seat mounts (Turbo Only)

Antitheft alarm

Central door lock driver side switch

Speed sensing lock

Impact sensing unlock

Rear camera with projection guide (Turbo Only)

Vehicle dynamic control (Turbo only)

Hill Start Assist (Turbo only)

Traction control (Turbo only)

Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)

Remote keyless entry

I-Key hands free (CVT only)

Silver skid plates front and rear bumper

Body coloured ORVMs

Chrome door handles (CVT only)

Dual-tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels

Rear seat armrests with two cup holders

Silver inside door handle

Matte chrome audio frame finisher

Gloss black CVT indicator

60:40 split rear seat

4 Speaker + 2 twitters

2 Din audio system with MP3, Aux-In and Bluetooth support

USB- 24A Fast Charge with illumination

Steering mounted audio and telephony controls

Hill start assist indicator

Outside thermometer

Engine start-stop push button (CVT only)

Driver side auto up/down power window with anti-pinch function

Auto air conditioner

Powered and foldable ORVM

Chrome finish on front door handles with smart switch

Rear centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)

Rear parcel tray

Foot rest (CVT only)

XV (Featured in addition to XL, Turbo and CVT)

It also gets a CVT automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre turbo engine.

The XV variant should give you the premium appeal being very well equipped and you do get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from this variant. You can also spend a bit more and get the optional package which will include things like wireless charger, air purifier, JBL speakers, LED scuff plates, ambient mood lighting and puddle lamps.

8.0-inch floating touchscreen

Bluetooth connectivity

Trip meter

Rear view camera display with guidelines

HVAC airflow indicator

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Wi-Fi connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice Recognition

WhatsApp notification read out

IPOD support

TFT meter console

Voice recognition control

7-inch TFT Advance Drive Assist Display (Multifunctional)

3D welcome animation

Illumination control

Fuel economy & fuel history

Trip meter information

Door open warning indicator

Sunvisor driver side with mirror and flap

Trunk lamp

Wireless charger (optional)

Air purifier (optional)

JBL speakers (optional)

LED scuff plates (optional)

Ambient mood lighting (optional)

Puddle lamps (optional)

XV Premium (Features in addition to XV trim)

It gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The range-topping XV Premium trim is pretty well loaded with all the modern bells and whistles and you also get the optional connected car tech here.

Around view monitor

Tyre pressure monitoring

LED Bi-Projector headlights

Light saberstyle LED turn indicator in headlight

Waist moulding chrome

Rear quarter window moulding chrome

Assist side interior decoration patterned film with gloss black end finisher

Black central console

Premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather accents

Front Door Trim with Dark Grey Fabric + Stitch

Parking Brake with Chrome Button - Leather + Grey stitch

Around View Monitor Display on Screen

Rear Camera with Static guidelines Display

Simultaneous Rear & Front Side View Display

Birds Eye View

Nissan connect Connected car Technology (Optional- Turbo Only)

Cruise Control

Graphical tyre pressure monitoring

Cruise control indicator

Rear AC Vents with Chrome Finish

Front Centre Armrest - Dark Grey with Stitch

Centre console back Power Outlet (12V)

Front Door Armrest

