Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison

The subcompact SUV segment is perhaps the most competitive auto segment in India. This particular space has recently seen the coming of new models from the likes of Hyundai and Kia and now Nissan too has joined the fray with the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite is new to the party but what could really work in its favour is the pricing. It's the most affordable subcompact SUV in India and undercuts its rivals by a significant margin. Here's how the Nissan Magnite fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

The Nissan Magnite is more affordable subcompact SUV of the lot.

Model Nissan Magnite 1.0 Kia Sonet 1.2 Hyundai Venue 1.2 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5 Ford Ecosport 1.5 Prices Rs 4.99 lakh - ₹ 7.55 lakh ₹ 6.71 lakh - ₹ 8.45 lakh ₹ 6.75 lakh - ₹ 8.39 lakh ₹ 7.34 lakh - ₹ 11.15 lakh ₹ 8.19 lakh - ₹ 11.58 lakh

The Nissan Magnite is substantially more affordable than other models in the subcompact SUV space. But then, it has the smallest naturally aspirated engine with the least power output. The Nissan Magnite undercuts the Kia Sonet by ₹ 1.72 lakh in the base trim while the price difference between the top-end trims is ₹ 90,000. It undercuts the Hyundai Venue by ₹ 1.76 lakh in the base variants while the range topping trim is ₹ 84,000 more affordable compared to the Venue. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is ₹ 2.35 lakh more expensive than the base Nissan Magnite while the price difference between the range-topping trims goes up to ₹ 3.6 lakh. The Ford Ecosport is the most expensive subcompact SUV in India and the base Nissan Magnite undercuts the base Ecosport by ₹ 3.2 lakh. The price difference between the top-end trims goes up to ₹ 4.03 lakh.

The Nissan Magnite is more affordable than other turbo petrol subcompact SUVs.

Model Nissan Magnite 1.0 Turbo Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo Mahindra XUV300 1.2 Turbo Prices ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.35 lakh ₹ 10.49 lakh - ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 8.53 lakh - ₹ 11.65 lakh ₹ 7.95 lakh - ₹ 10.97 lakh

Again, the Nissan Magnite Turbo is the most affordable turbocharged subcompact SUV in India. It undercuts the base variant of the Kia Sonet by ₹ 3.5 lakh while the price difference between the range-topping trims is ₹ 2.64 lakh. The base Hyundai Venue is ₹ 1.54 lakh more expensive than the base Magnite while the price difference between the range-topping trims goes up to ₹ 2.3 lakh. The base variant of the Nissan Magnite undercuts the base trim of the Mahindra XUV300 by ₹ 96,000 while the price difference between the top-end trims is ₹ 1.62 lakh.

