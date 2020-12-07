Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch

The Nissan Magnite is the newest entrant in the subcompact SUV market and has started getting the attention of car buyers right from its launch. The new Nissan Magnite has bagged over 5000 bookings in just five days from its launch while the Japanese carmaker has received over 50,000 enquiries for the same. More than 60 per cent of the bookings have come for the top two trims- XV and XV Premium and more than 30 per cent of the bookings are for the CVT automatic variant. Interestingly, Nissan has received more than 40 per cent of the overall bookings through digital channels.

The Magnite is one of the first cars to offer Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "The All-New Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite has strengthened our belief that the "Make in India, Make for the World" SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer. With an increased preference for the Top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition."

The 1.0 turbo engine is quite refined and well-mated to the manual gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite was launched in India on December 2 at an introductory price of ₹ 4.99 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹ 9.59 lakh for the range-topping CVT automatic variant, making it the most affordable model in its segment. These prices are applicable till December 31, 2020 and Nissan says that the attractive pricing is one of its strongest selling points. The Nissan Magnite is offered in four trim levels- XE, XL, XV and XV Premium and with two engine options. First up is the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and then there is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former is tuned to make around 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard on both powertrains, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit which offers slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

