Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

The Delhi government exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new electric vehicle policy with immediate effect.

The Kejriwal government introduced an Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020 expand View Photos
The Kejriwal government introduced an Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020

Highlights

  • Delhi govt has exempted road tax on battery operated vehicles
  • The EV policy aimed to constitute 25% electric vehicles by 2024
  • This policy will also help in reducing pollution levels in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new electric vehicle policy. As reported by PTI, the transport department, in its notification issued on Saturday, said that the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi, Anil Baijal, has exempted the tax levied on all battery electric vehicles. This will be applicable on all battery-run vehicles with immediate effect. The Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter on Sunday to announce this step taken by the Delhi government.

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With the right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)."

The Delhi government introduced its Electric Vehicle Policy in August wherein it promised to waive off the registration fee, road tax and provide an incentive of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. As for electric two-wheelers, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles, the Delhi government promised to give incentives of up to ₹ 30,000.

Delhi government promised to give incentives of up to ₹ 30,000 on electric two-wheelers

The Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal termed the EV policy as progressive as it aims to constitute around 25 per cent of electric vehicles by 2024. As of now, there are just 0.29 per cent electric vehicles in the national capital. Under this EV policy, the Kejriwal government looks to generate employment that will not only reduce pollution levels in the national capital but will also be beneficial in boosting the economy.

0 Comments

P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric said, “We are immensely elated to see the efforts of the Delhi government towards accelerating EV adoption. This road tax exemption on battery-operated vehicles will lead to much needed rapid transition towards environment-friendly mobility solutions. We truly appreciate this progressive approach of the government to increase affordability for electric vehicles."

