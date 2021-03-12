carandbike logo
Delhi Government Asks Malls, Hospitals, Offices To Allot At Least 5% Parking Space For EVs: Report

A new directive from the Delhi Government's Ministry of Power requires all buildings in the city, which have a parking capacity for over 100 vehicles, to set aside at least 5 per cent space for electric vehicles, with suitable EV chargers.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan (With Inputs from Agencies) | Published:
The directive is for buildings like - Malls, Multiplexes, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals expand View Photos
The directive is for buildings like - Malls, Multiplexes, Offices, Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitals

Highlights

  • Building parking areas for 100+ vehicles need to allot 5% space for EVs
  • The directive comes from Delhi's Ministry of Power
  • The parking spots will also need to have suitable EV chargers

The Delhi Government's Ministry of Power has directed all buildings that have a parking capacity for over 100 vehicles to set aside a minimum of 5 per cent of parking space for electric vehicles. These EV parking spots are also required to have suitable EV chargers. This new order will apply to all public buildings like malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and so on. The announcement was made by Satyendar Jain, Minister of Power, Government of Delhi.

Also Read: Delhi Government To Provide Scrapping Incentives Under Delhi EV Policy: Nitin Gadkari

Reportedly, the buildings that come under the aforementioned categories are required to make their parking facilities suitable for electric vehicles by December 2021. In fact, under the Delhi Government's new EV policy, these building complexes are also likely to be eligible for a subsidy of up to ₹ 6,000 for every charging point they install in their parking area.

j107ukjg

The Delhi EV Policy 2020 lays special emphasis on the accelerated rollout of public charging infrastructure for rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) 

Earlier in September 2020, the Delhi Government had stated that it will carry out a comprehensive planning exercise to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for the purpose of setting up public charging stations. The government has said that it will roll out a coordinated strategy to setup 200 public charging and battery swapping stations at prominent locations in the city.

The Delhi EV Policy 2020 which was notified last year by the Transport Department lays special emphasis on the accelerated rollout of public charging infrastructure as a key enabler in the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi.

