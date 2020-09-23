New Cars and Bikes in India
Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic

Dates for the Detroit International Auto Show has been pushed further ahead from September 28 to October 09 this year.

The Detroit Auto Show has been moved towards the end of 2021.

  • The Detroit Auto Show has been moved towards the end of 2021.
  • It will be held from September 28 to October 09 in 2021.
  • It's expected to have lots of techs and new model unveils.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has led to the postponement of almost all motor shows this year and we are yet not very optimistic of what will be the situation like next year. Dates for the Detroit International Auto Show have been pushed further ahead from September 28 to October 09 next year. Previously, organisers had already moved the dates from January to June in a bid to take advantage of the weather in North America in the month of June, but this year it was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled

Detroit%20auto%20show

The Detroit Auto Show will have many exciting launches and unveils this year.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director- Detroit International Auto Show said that automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Auto Show was moved from November 2020 to May 2021 as well, and the new dates were close to the Detroit show's June dates.  The show will be held at the cobo centre which is the home of the auto show and other major events in Detroit officially changed its name to the TCF Center.

Also Read: 2020 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled; Venue To Be Used For COVID-19 Hospital

hn6qd8k

The shelby Mustang GT 500 was also expected to break at the Detroit Auto Show this year.

0 Comments

The Detroit Auto Show this time is expected to quite exciting with lots of tech and new model unveils. It will include the same memorable product experiences that were originally planned for the June show, like dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives. The NAIAS campus will include product and technology activations both inside TCF Center and throughout the Detroit city.



