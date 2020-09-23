Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic

The Coronavirus Pandemic has led to the postponement of almost all motor shows this year and we are yet not very optimistic of what will be the situation like next year. Dates for the Detroit International Auto Show have been pushed further ahead from September 28 to October 09 next year. Previously, organisers had already moved the dates from January to June in a bid to take advantage of the weather in North America in the month of June, but this year it was cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The Detroit Auto Show will have many exciting launches and unveils this year.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director- Detroit International Auto Show said that automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Auto Show was moved from November 2020 to May 2021 as well, and the new dates were close to the Detroit show's June dates. The show will be held at the cobo centre which is the home of the auto show and other major events in Detroit officially changed its name to the TCF Center.

The shelby Mustang GT 500 was also expected to break at the Detroit Auto Show this year.

The Detroit Auto Show this time is expected to quite exciting with lots of tech and new model unveils. It will include the same memorable product experiences that were originally planned for the June show, like dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives. The NAIAS campus will include product and technology activations both inside TCF Center and throughout the Detroit city.

