DHL Express To Deploy 89 EVs Produced By Lighting eMotors 

DHL will now have a fleet of 89 electric trucks in the US

DHL has announced that it is expanding its green fleet in the US with the help of EV maker Lightning eMotors. It will acquire 89 more Lighting eMotors this year after a successful pilot run of nine EV vans. The DHL Green Fleet expansion is part of a larger sustainability roadmap launched by the DHL Group. It aims for the group to have zero emissions by 2050 in its logistics.

DHL has a fleet of trucks for logistics

"These new electric vans are designed to better serve DHL customers and help couriers to more efficiently and effectively deliver packages. At the same time, they are helping DHL to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve urban air quality, as well as reduce noise on the streets," said DHL in a statement.

Even outside the US, in Sweden, DHL Freight has teamed up with Volvo trucks. This comes back of the heels of the nine electric Ford Transit 350HD vans electrified by Lightning eMotors.

Lightning eMotoirs is a Colorado based EV maker that specialises in zero-emissions solutions

Lightning eMotors is a Colorado-based EV maker that specialises in zero-emissions solutions for commercial fleets by designing, engineering, customising, and manufacturing EVs to support a wide assortment of fleet customer needs. This even includes electric versions of class 3 cargo vans to class 8 motorhomes.

These electric transit cargo vans can do 61 miles per gallon as opposed to 13 miles per gallon on a similar internal combustion engine vehicle. These vehicles also come with proprietary telematics and analytics software. This will also help DHL in route optimisation, driver training and efficiencies.

