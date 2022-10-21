Diwali 2022: Top 5 Mass Market Cars With Ambient Lights

The current generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class fascinated quite a few of us when we first saw its pictures. Among a plethora of premium tech and features, what also caught our fancy was its ambient lighting system that lights up the cabin to give you a disco vibe. Well, only few of us have pockets deep enough for a car as expensive as the S-Class. But those who fancy a well illuminated car cabin, here's a list of the top five most affordable cars that offer ambient lighting system.

MG Hector

First up is the MG Hector which is the most expenisve of the lot offering the the ambient lighting feature. The ambient lighting feature is offered only in the range-topping Sharp variant, and it offers up to eight colours to choose from. In fact, its cabin has one of the best ambient lighting layouts adding to the premium quotient of its interior.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos gobsmacked its buyers with all the bells and whistles it has on offer and the ambient lighting system remains one our favourites. The ambient lighting is available from the HTK+ variant which is two steps below the top-spec HTX+ variant of the Tech Line. It also offers the sound mood lighting feature where the lighting system is synced with the music streaming to provide a club like vibe inside the cabin.

Kia Sonet

Even its younger sibling, the Kia Sonet is offered with the same ambient lighting and sound mood lighting system. However, it is only offered in the top-end Tech Line HTX+ and the GT Line GTX+ variants.

Hyundai i20

The new-generation Hyundai i20 too is quite a well-equipped hatch. It offers a blue-theme ambient lighting system which is offered in the Asta and Asta (O) variants.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the most affordable car in India to offer the ambient lighting system. In fact, the Tata Altroz offers ambient lighting right from the XM trim. That said, the XM and XM+ variants get the ambient lighting system only on the driver's side while the XT and XZ variants offer it in the co-passenger area as well.