Diwali 2022: Top 7 Cars You Can Buy Under Rs. 10 Lakh This Festive Season

Diwali is just around the corner, and this is possibly the best time to bring home a brand-new car, and right now, there are several good options to choose from if your budget is around Rs. 10 lakh. There are some that are great value for money while others offer amazing performance, some are ideal for a family, and some are the perfect personal car. So yes, there’s something for everyone in the market, and here are 7 cars under Rs. 10 lakh that we think you should consider buying this Diwali. For this list, we are just considering the ex-showroom prices of the cars.

1. Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is currently priced between Rs. 7.07 lakh and Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai i20 is the one of best options you can consider in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh category. It comes with good fit and finish, modern creature comforts and a host of smart tech features, including connected car technology. The car is offered in both a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo engine option, along with a diesel motor, and while the petrol variants get the option of automatic transmissions, the diesel variant only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Depending on the engine and transmission choice, you can even get a top-spec Asta variant of the i20 for under Rs. 10 lakh. The car is currently priced between Rs. 7.07 lakh and Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs. 6.63 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

If you are looking for a subcompact sedan, then the Honda Amaze might be a good option to consider. The car comes with a frugal 1.2-litre petrol engine and a fun-to-drive 1.5-litre diesel motor, both are mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic transmission. In fact, it’s the only car in this space to get a diesel CVT automatic option. The Amaze also comes with a solid build quality and good creature comforts and is priced from Rs. 6.63 lakh to Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Tata Punch

Currently, the Tata Punch is priced from Rs. 5.93 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Punch is like a hatchback on stilts, with an SUV-ish stance, and a fine option if you are looking for something with good space and character. It’s only offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, but the car has very good driving dynamics and you get the option of both a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. There are ample creature comforts and tech on offer, and the Punch also holds a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. Currently, the Tata Punch is priced from Rs. 5.93 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is currently priced between Rs. 5.97 lakh and Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In case you want something slightly bigger than the Punch, and something that’s a proper SUV, then the Nissan Magnite might be a good choice. Now, the Magnite too is a petrol-only subcompact SUV, however, you do have the option of either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, however, the former gets the option of an AMT unit, while the turbo petrol version gets an optional CVT automatic unit. The Magnite’s cabin too is a bit more spacious, and the SUV has also received a decent 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The Magnite is currently priced between Rs. 5.97 lakh and Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Kia Sonet

Right now, the Kia Sonet is priced from Rs. 7.47 lakh to Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

However, if you are looking for something a bit more premium than the Magnite and a lot more character, then you can go for the Kia Sonet. This subcompact SUV comes with better fit and finish nicer features, and both petrol and diesel engine options. The car is offered with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and all engine options come with the choice of a manual/IMT or automatic transmission. However, it’s also a bit on the pricier side, costing you around Rs. 7.47 lakh to Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and variants only up to the mid-spec HTK Plus trim come under the Rs. 10 lakh range.

6. Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is currently priced at Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In case you are looking for a family car this Diwali, then an MPV would be the practical choice, high on space, and not very pricey either. And the Renault Triber can be a very good choice. Despite being a subcompact, it’s spacious enough to fit up to 7 passengers and the creature comforts are also nice. However, there is just a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer, but you do get the option of either going for a 5-speed manual or an AMT option. And we must also tell you that the MPV has received a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The Renault Triber is currently priced at Rs. 5.92 lakh to Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

7. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced between Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

But if you are looking for a bigger MPV, with better performance, then you can go for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It received a facelift only earlier this year and the Ertiga comes with a host of nice creature comforts and tech including auto climate control, rear AC vents and more. There’s ample space inside the cabin, and while there’s no diesel model on offer, the MPV does come with a CNG option. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced between Rs. 8.35 lakh to Rs. Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and you can get the mid-spec VXI trim in the Rs. 10 lakh range.

Have a Happy and Safe Diwali!