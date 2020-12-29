New Cars and Bikes in India
Ducati Museum Virtual Tour Announced

The Ducati Museum Online Journey will offer real guided tours, virtually accompanied by the museum's expert guides.

Preetam Bora
The virtual tour will have expert guides explaining the content of the Ducati Museum expand View Photos
The virtual tour will have expert guides explaining the content of the Ducati Museum

Highlights

  • The Ducati Museum's expert guides will be available virtually
  • Each tour will have a duration of maximum 45 minutes
  • Four virtual tours have been announced every week, in Italian and English

Italian motorcycle brand Ducati has announced virtual tours of the Ducati Museum, continuing with the brand's digitisation process. The brand has been rapidly digitising events, especially during the period after the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring smart working for all employees and to keep in touch with Ducati fans around the world through virtual presentations and other content. Now, Ducati has introduced a digital guided tour of the Ducati Museum at Borgo Panigale, which is accessible from a PC, smartphone or tablet, and will give Ducati fans a peek into the brand's history.

u8s8ngf8

The Ducati Museum's expert guides will be available on the virtual guided tour

The Ducati Museum Online Journey will offer real guided tours, virtually accompanied by the museum's expert guides to remotely discover the place where the motorcycle brand shares its essence and history with all its fans. From December 22, Ducati has announced the virtual tour, an exclusive experience which has been enriched with content of the "Anatomy of Speed" exhibition, such as the Desmosedici GP16 bike. The temporary exhibition created by Ducati in 2019 tells the story of how aerodynamics is a fundamental component underlying the concept of performance through which Ducati expresses its excellence.

cqtea0cg

The Ducati Museum virtual tour will have a maximum duration of 45 minutes

The virtual tour will have a maximum duration of 45 minutes and is aimed at all enthusiasts of motoring history. During the tour, users will also have the possibility to interact with the guide through the platform's Q&A system. The cost of the Ducati Museum Online Journey is 10 Euros (approximately ₹ 900). There are four virtual tours every week, two in English, and two in Italian. Interested users can book the virtual guided tour directly on the online ticketing platform of the museum on the Ducati website by selecting the date, language and time. Once the booking is complete, an email confirmation provides a code and link to access the tour.

Newsbeep

