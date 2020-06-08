eBikeGo Introduces Cost-Effective Electric Bicycles For Delivery Executives

Electric mobility start-up eBikeGo has announced the launch of its eBikeGo Environ electric bicycles. The electric bicycle is offered on a subscription-based model, which per day prices starting at ₹ 80. The new electric bicycles are aimed at delivery executives that have access to a low-investment mobility option and do not need to spend too much on purchasing a two-wheeler to make deliveries. At present, eBikeGo's services are being availed by several delivery firms including Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox among others, according to a statement by the company.

The electric bicycle can carry load up to 200 kg

The low-cost eBikeGo Environ electric bicycles offer a range of 60-70 km on a single charge and also come with pedal power for an extended range. The e-bicycle can be fully charged in three hours and has a loading capacity of 200 kg. The electric bicycles can be hired on a monthly subscription basis by the companies.

Launched in 2017, eBikeGo is currently operational in seven cities and is working with several last-mile delivery companies. The firm aims to target a market share of about two per cent in the growing Indian electric two-wheeler segment, which translates to a fleet of 200,000 across 100 cities. More recently, eBikeGo has announced the launch of monthly subscription services for electric scooters starting from ₹ 3600 onwards.

