eBikeGo To Manufacture Muvi Electric Scooter In India

eBikeGo, one of India's largest electric two-wheeler mobility platform has acquired the product license rights to manufacture the Muvi brand of electric vehicles of Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. The Muvi electric scooter will be manufactured in India, to be sold in India as well as across the world. eBikeGo intends to capture 5 per cent of the worldwide two-wheeled electric vehicles market with its manufacturing, the company said in a statement. With Muvi, eBikeGo is optimistic of influencing adoption of EVs in India.

Muvi is an IoT and AI-enabled electric scooter with well-connected features and can be easily controlled and monitored via a smartphone. It has a switching battery, allowing consumers to use swapping stations. Designed in Europe, Muvi is accepted by 14 e-commerce and shared mobility companies.

"We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing Muvi, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence," said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

The Muvi electric scooter will have a range of 100 km in Eco mode, and top speed of 60 kmph

The Muvi electric two-wheeler is lightweight, weighing only 83 kg. It has a power of 4.1 CV (3 kW) which is equivalent to 125 cc. The Muvi electric scooter can go up to 100 km on a single charge in Eco mode, and has a top speed of 60 kmph.