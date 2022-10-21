Vaan Moto UrbanSport And UrbanSport Pro Electric Bicycles Launched, Prices Start At Rs. 62,999

Mumbai-based lifestyle mobility start-up, Vaan Moto has launched the UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro electric bicycles. The e-bicycles feature a unisex compact frame, 20-inch wheels, detachable batteries, indicator lighting, and more. They can operate in three modes - normal pedalling, pedal-assist mode, and throttle mode. Prices start at Rs. 62,999 for the UrbanSport, going up to Rs. 72,999 for the UrbanSport Pro. Prices are inclusive of warranty. The company also opened its first showroom in Mumbai, and the start-up will expand to newer cities as part of its expansion plans.

Also Read: Baaz Bikes Launches New Electric Scooter And EV Ecosystem In India

Speaking at the launch, Jithu Sukumaran Nair, CEO, and Founder of Vaan Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. said, "VAAN aims to be a premium lifestyle e-mobility brand from India going global and Mumbai is our first step towards that. In the next three months, we are planning to launch in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Our plant at Ernakulam in Kochi has the capacity to assemble 2,000 e-bikes a month, and are initially targeting sales of 8,000 to 10,000 e-bikes a year."

"We are catering to the discerning young Indian population who is looking for a trendy, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solution to their everyday lifestyle needs. The majority of us today are health conscious and the global pandemic saw people going back to bicycling as a healthy option. But for some cycling may be tedious, and that's where our e-bikes help overcome the challenge," said Kapil Garg, Chairman, and MD of Oilmax Energy.

VAAN Urbansport Pro Electric Bicycle

Vaan Moto was announced at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Italy last year. The start-up plans to develop products that are sustainable, which will be a core focus in bringing products in the future. The company has partnered with leading two-wheeler makers with Benelli supplying components and Pierer Mobility Group's Kiska helping with the branding of the company. Vaan also has dealers in Portugal, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

The Vaan Moto UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro electric bicycles get a compact unisex aluminium alloy frame. It comes with 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels, a 48V, 250W rear hub motor with 45 Nm of peak torque and a top speed of 25 kmph. The motor is powered by a 48V 7.5Ah removable lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of up to 60 km.

Also Read: Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 Is An E-Bike For The Water

Furthermore, Vaan has also signed a dealership pact with Cosmos Sports for setting up nine showrooms and service centres across Kerala. The company says its e-bikes will be deployed in five-star hotels and resorts across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Andaman. The start-up has tied up with the Casino Group Hotels, Mahindra Holidays, Le Leela, and Zuri Resorts and talk is in progress with Niraamaya Group.

Vaan Moto is backed by Asian Energy Services and will now raise $7 million in Pre-A Series round for further expansion. The additional funds will be utilised for the expansion and battery-swapping infrastructure.