Ultraviolette To Showcase New Electric Motorcycle At EICMA 2023

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette has teased a new electric bike that will be unveiled at the upcoming EICMA 2023, set to start from November 7 onwards in Milan. In the teaser released by the brand, the electric bike is seen reaching a speed of 195 kmph, raising speculation of the electric bike having a top speed of 200 kmph.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle Pays Tribute To Chandrayaan 3; Priced At Rs 5.60 Lakh

This is the F99 concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

The teaser shows us a glimpse of the new electric motorcycle from Ultraviolette, which looks like it is based on the F99 Factory Racing Platform concept that the brand showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. While the specification hasn’t been revealed yet, it can be assumed that it will be heavily inspired by the concept and will feature a faster drivetrain than that of the F77, resulting in a peak power of 50 kW, or about 65 bhp. This electric motor can propel the bike up to a top speed of up to 200 kmph. The teaser video also hints at the motorcycle being more aerodynamic than the F77 with the deletion of the headlight and sharper-looking side panels. Furthermore, the TFT display looks to be carried from the F77 and helps showcase various information about the motorcycle.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike

As for the F77 electric superbike that Ultraviolette manufactures, it comes with many features, such as a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, ride analytics, a 9-axis IMU, and dual-channel ABS. It offers an IDC range of 307 km on a full charge, accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 152 kmph. With prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the brand offers a warranty of up to 8 years or 1,00,000 km.