Edit Automotive Unveils the Edit G11: A Restomod Porsche 911

The Edit G11's interior integrates phone charging and Bluetooth connectivity with classic design elements.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

13-Aug-23 06:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Buyers can fully personalize their Edit G11, from exterior paint to interior materials.
  • The Edit G11 has flat-six engines, offering power outputs ranging from 329 to 405 bhp
  • It features Öhlins shocks, forged wheels, and high-performance brakes

Edit Automotive Unveils the Edit G11: A Restomod Porsche 911. A custom-built sports car based on the sixth-generation Porsche 911, also known as the 997. Designed by Petr Novague. Inspired by the original 911, this car is limited to 99 units only.
 Edit G11 offers customers the flexibility to customize their vehicles according to their desires. From paint colours and exterior details to interior colours and materials, each car is tailored to the individual's preferences. Every Edit G11 bears a unique plaque with a serial number.
 

Also Read: Bugatti Unveils One-Off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era’

 

Edit Automotive's decision to select the Porsche 997 as the foundation for the G11 stems from its reputation as the last mechanical driving experience before the introduction of electrically assisted steering with the 991 model. Starting with the widebody version of the 997, each car is equipped with either a naturally aspirated 3.6-litre or 3.8-litre flat-six-cylinder engine that generates an output of 329 to 405 bhp. Prior to assembly, each engine undergoes a thorough disassembly and receives new IMS bearings and stainless steel cylinder liners.

 


 

While staying true to the 997's original amenities, including air conditioning, heated seats, and traction control, Edit Automotive enhances the interior to provide an authentic analogue driving experience, using materials and design changes. The car retains its modern conveniences, such as phone charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Also Read: General Motors Unveils The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ
 

The exterior of the Edit G11 has custom carbon fibre front and rear fascias. Performance upgrades include Öhlins adjustable shock absorbers, a short shifter, a performance exhaust system, forged wheels, and new brakes with GT3 front discs and Brembo callipers. More options in this include carbon-ceramic brakes and a limited-slip differential are also available.
 

The company said, “When Butzi Porsche designed the first 911, he changed the world of cars forever. We truly admire that perfect silhouette with the taillights damn close to the ground. That was our biggest inspiration when we were working on the EDIT g11.”

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

