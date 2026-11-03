EICMA 2026: Hero Xpulse 150 Showcased

Hero MotoCorp has brought back memories of the Impulse with a new 150 cc motorcycle showcased at EICMA 2026. Called the Xpulse 150, it carries the same slim, dual-sport proportions as the original Impulse, but gets more contemporary styling. However, Hero has no plans to bring this version to India in its current form.

The Xpulse 150 has a tall front beak, a modern-looking headlamp and a tall visor. Its fuel tank gets slim ear-like extensions that are reminiscent of the original Impulse, while the rest of the bodywork keeps things fairly simple. There's a single-piece seat, slightly scooped out towards the tank, and a raised rear section with an upswept exhaust.

The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, with alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends. It also gets a kick-starter, while the carburettor-fed engine has a choke switch mounted on the handlebar.

Power comes from a 150cc engine producing 12 bhp and 12.8 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 141 kg, a seat height of 826 mm and 220 mm of ground clearance.

The original Hero Impulse was one of the brand's more distinctive motorcycles in India, but it never quite found the audience its unusual combination of commuter-bike simplicity and off-road styling deserved. The Xpulse name has since carried that trail-bike idea forward.

For now, though, we don't expect the Xpulse 150 to launch in India, not in its current form.