Essential Tips For Dealing With A Flooded Car

It goes without saying that if it has rained heavily, avoid taking your car through puddles. However, thanks to potholes and the general quality of construction of Indian roads, you may find yourself suddenly in a waterlogged area. It may also be due to circumstances beyond your control. In such a situation, keep calm and follow these steps and you may be able to get out of it without incurring severe damages to your car. And if you find your car flooded in the rain, that´s a trickier situation. But rectifying it is still possible. Follow the steps listed below.

Step 1: Let's Get Moving

If your car suddenly starts to waterlog while driving, the best way to keep up with the situation is to not stop driving through the flooded road. Stopping abruptly may put added strain on a car flooded in the rain. Therefore it is recommended to use lower gears such as 1st and 2nd while driving, but with higher revs. Stopping the car may increase the intake of flooding, thus, moving steadily is the right step.

Step 2: Avoid restarting the engine once stalled

If the car stalls while driving through a waterlogged area, then DO NOT restart the engine. Not only would that allow more water to enter, but also a stalled car might suggest that the water is exerting a lot of pressure on the connecting rods of the engine or that it has entered the engine through the intake or the exhaust. When water damages the engine and the pistons don't compress or move like they normally should, it is called hydro lock and it is extremely common in flooded cars. If your car is hydro locked, you can expect the cost of repairs to be extremely high and in severe cases, the car could completely be destroyed. The best thing to do in such a situation is to switch to neutral gear, switch off the car, and push it to a drier area. Call your mechanic for help immediately to fix it or tow it away to fix the car.

Step 3: Pump the brakes after exit

This applies for both parked cars and moving cars that have been subject to waterlogging. Once the waters recede and you are able to safely open the doors, pump the brakes to ease pressure on the hardware. Excessive build-up of water in that area may cause your brakes to fail.

Step 4: Drain the water out of the car

Removing the excess water from the vehicle should be your first priority as stagnant water can damage the electricals. It will help you escape the huge expenses incurred in repairing the internal components of a car flooded in the rain. Mop the interiors with towels or use a wet/ dry vacuum to suck up the extra moisture.

Step 5: Ventilation of the car is a priority

Keeping the car ventilated is essential when it gets stuck in a flood. To dry out your car, pull down its windows and open all the doors. Let the sunlight do dry your car completely. If that's not feasible, you can use battery-operated fans to dry out the damp surface of your car.

Step 6: Check the electricals

Modern cars are chock full of electrical components and electricals and water are a match made in hell. First do a visual check under the bonnet and through the floorboards to check on all the wiring and connections before you even start your car. It is suggested that you do a dipstick test in the engine to check if water has entered it. If you are not sure about this part, better let a mechanic deal with it. If you find no outward signs of damage, then start test them one by one – beginning with headlights, taillights, power windows, turn signals, power locks, seats, lights in the cabin, air conditioning, infotainment system, and any other components that are connected by wire. Get your mechanic to test the brakes, clutch, steering and coolant reservoirs. Also get in touch with your insurance agent at that point to evaluate the repairs.



Despite following all these precautions, you may still pay a hefty price in repairs, but you might just about be able to prevent your car from being totaled altogether.