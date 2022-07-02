  • Home
  • News
  • F1: 2022 British GP Qualifying: Sainz Claims Career-First Pole On A Wet Silverstone

F1: 2022 British GP Qualifying: Sainz Claims Career-First Pole On A Wet Silverstone

Carlos Sainz bagged his career-first pole position at a soaked Silverstone circuit, beating Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.
authorBy Mihir Barve
3 mins read
04-Jul-22 12:25 PM IST
F1: 2022 British GP Qualifying: Sainz Claims Career-First Pole On A Wet Silverstone banner

Carlos Sainz claimed his first ever pole position in Formula 1 on a soaking Silverstone Circuit for the British GP. The Spaniard starts his 150th race in F1 tomorrow, as he made his debut in 2015 alongside Max Verstappen. Sainz also became the 104th different pole sitter in F1 since its inception in 1950. Sainz's Ferrari will be accompanied by Max Verstappen's Red Bull on the front row for the start of the British Grand Prix tomorrow, and their teammates Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez will line up on the second row of the grid. Championship leader Max Verstappen looked set to claim pole in the early stages of the rain affected qualifying, but was displaced at the end of Q3 by less than a tenth of a second. Charles Leclerc was also going strong in the session, but a mistake in the last lap took away his shot at a pole position. 

Mercedes also had a strong showing earlier in qualifying, but the drivers couldn't put together a good lap owing to the changing weather at the end despite the multiple upgrades the team has brought in this weekend. Lewis Hamilton managed to put his W13 in P5, while George Russel could only manage P8. Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso were P6 and P7, while Zhou Guanyu surprised in P9, his best qualifying result in F1. Williams on the other hand had a mixed result in qualifying. The British outfit has brought 12 upgrades for its home Grand Prix, but were only able to fit it to Alex Albon's car due to the lack of spare parts. Strangely, Nicholas Latifi out qualified Albon's Williams and even made it to Q3, marking his first appearance in the top 10 in qualifying while Albon got knocked out in Q1. 

It started raining just minutes before qualifying got underway at Silverstone, throwing a curveball to the teams' strategies. It was previously predicted that it will start raining after qualifying was completed, but in typical British fashion, the rain kept coming in and going out, making it extremely tricky for drivers to find the perfect time to do their flying laps. Apart from Albon, both the Haases and Aston Martins got eliminated in Q1. Alpha Tauri was the only team that didn't bring any upgrades to its cars this weekend, but its drivers did enough to put their cars in Q2, with Gasly up in P11 and Tsunoda in P13. Valtteri Bottas will line up his Alfa Romeo in P12 tomorrow, with Ricciardo and Ocon wrapping up the top 15.

2022 F1 Round 10 British GP Qualifying Results:

Pos.Car No.DriverTeamLap Time
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:40.983
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:41.055
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:41.298
411Sergio PerezRed Bull1:41.616
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:41.995
64Lando NorrisMclaren1:42.084
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine Renault1:42.116
863George RussellMercedes1:42.161
924Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:42.719
106Nicholas LatifiWilliams2:03.095
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:43.702
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:44.232
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:44.311
143Daniel RicciardoMclaren1:44.355
1531Esteban OconAlpine Renault1:45.190
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:42.078
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:42.159
185Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:42.666
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:42.708
2018Lance StrollAston Martin1:43.430
Related Articles
F1: Red Bull Reportedly Breached Development Cost Cap in 2021 & 2022 Seasons
F1: Red Bull Reportedly Breached Development Cost Cap in 2021 & 2022 Seasons
3 days ago
F1 2022 Italian GP: All The Grid Penalties & The Final Starting Grid
F1 2022 Italian GP: All The Grid Penalties & The Final Starting Grid
22 days ago
F1 2022 Dutch GP Preview: Onto The Land Of The Orange Army
F1 2022 Dutch GP Preview: Onto The Land Of The Orange Army
1 month ago
F1 Champ Jenson Button Confirms Docu-Series On Brawn GP F1 Team In The Making
F1 Champ Jenson Button Confirms Docu-Series On Brawn GP F1 Team In The Making
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?