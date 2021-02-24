F1: Alfa Romeo Boss Says Ferrari Will Recover Power Deficit In 2021 

Alfa Romeo Sauber CEO and team boss Fed Vasseur has said that Ferrari's new power unit will recover the majority of the deficit it had against the Mercedes power unit and will be on par with the Renault and Honda power units in 2021. Ferrari alongside its engine customers Alfa Romeo and Haas struggled in the 2020 season thanks to a massive drop in power from the Ferrari powertrain thanks to a sudden change in technical regulations at the end of the 2019 season which crippled the performance of the three teams. "The collaboration with Ferrari is, I think, going very well," he told Motorsport.com.

"We had a strong meeting, a long meeting over the winter to cover the points of last year when perhaps we didn't do the perfect job. We are on a good path. I think on their side, they will recover probably a large part of the issue we had last year, and collaboration is getting better and better," he revealed pointing towards the lack of power in the 2020 Ferrari power unit.

Alfa Romeo's 2021 challenger comes with the new 2021 Ferrari power unit

Vasseur also said that Alfa Romeo wasn't a junior Ferrari team as he outlined a different development path for the car dubbed the C41.

"We won't be taking some of their car - perhaps one or two elements but not much more. But I think it's not the key point of the collaboration. The key point of the collaboration is to be convinced we can learn from each other. In the scope of the regulations, we have to play with this and we have to do the best job we can do," he added.

The Italian team will have Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2021 season

Vasseur also outlined the ambition of the team. He clearly stated that it wanted to better than P8 and eventually with the regulation changes coming in 2022 was helpful in scaling the mid-pack.

"I think the philosophy upon which the team is based remains the same - we have to do a better job tomorrow than we are doing today. We finished last season in P8, so we have to target a better result in 2021. To do so, we have to keep improving in each department, trackside and back at HQ," Vasseur added.

