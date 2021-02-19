F1: AlphaTauri Reveal 2021 Car, Wants To Top The Mid Field

Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri has unveiled its 2021 challenger which comes replete with the new Honda powertrain for 2021. Even though most of the car remains the same, with major changes coming aerodynamically related to the new rules that reduce downforce and also the new Honda power unit which is said to be very powerful.

With Honda power, in 2020, Pierre Gasly won his first race at the iconic Monza. This year, he will be joined by Red Bull rookie sensation Yuki Tsunoda and their boss Franz Tost has set an ambitious target of achieving the title of best of the rest, which means P4 constructors target up from the P7 they achieved in 2020.

Tsunoda is a graduate of the Red Bull driver programme

"In 2020 Scuderia AlphaTauri was a midfield team, we were fighting successfully against the other teams like McLaren, Renault and Racing Point but our target for this year is to consistently be at the top of this midfield pack and to improve further," said Tost.

"To achieve this, we have to avoid reliability issues and finish all races in the points. This can only happen if we do not make any mistakes, so we have to be 100% concentrated on our job, race after race, on and off the track, because our competitors are hard to fight. We will do our best to provide a good show for all the F1 fans, who I hope to see back at the track filling the grandstands soon," he added.

The new 2021 car comes with the new 2021 Honda power unit

Yuki Tsunoda joins Gasly after performing brilliantly in F2 becoming the third to graduate to F1 alongside the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. The 20-year-old replaces Daniil Kvyat who had a turn around in form but it was little too late considering how highly Tsunoda is rated highly by both Red Bull and Honda.

