F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on March 24, 2024
Highlights
- Max Verstappen's quest for a 10-race win streak ends abruptly as brake failure forces him to retire early
- Lewis Hamilton suffers early retirement with engine failure
- Alonso receives post race time penalty but escapes blame for George Russell's late crash.
Two weeks on from an appendix surgery, Carlos Sainz clinched a remarkable victory around the beautiful Albert Park Street Circuit in Melbourne, leading a surprise Ferrari 1-2 finish as a dramatic early car failure saw Max Verstappen retire from the race.
Verstappen, initially in pole position and aiming for a second career 10-race win streak, suffered a terminal setback early in the race when his Red Bull encountered brake issues, allowing Sainz to swiftly capitalise and take the lead on the second lap. This ended the Dutchman's two-year, 43-race run without a DNF.
Image Credit: Scuderia Ferrari
Despite his fierce competition, Sainz displayed masterful control, leading the pack throughout the race with unwavering determination.
Behind the race leader, McLaren's Lando Norris battled to overtake Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second place, but strategic pit stops ultimately solidified Ferrari's dominance. Despite Norris and Piastri’s relentless pursuit, Leclerc maintained his position with the fastest lap of the race, securing a pivotal podium finish for the Italian team propelling the Monegasque to within four points of Verstappen’s championship lead.
Meanwhile, Sergio Perez's disappointing performance compounded Red Bull's woes, as he struggled to make an impact in Verstappen's absence, ultimately settling for fifth place.
Mercedes, hoping to capitalise on Verstappen's misfortune, faced their own setbacks, with Lewis Hamilton retiring early due to an engine failure and George Russell crashing out late in the race whilst hot on the tail of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Hamilton exclaimed that this was the worst start to a season he’s ever had in his 17-year career.
However, the race was not without controversy, as Fernando Alonso faced scrutiny for his driving tactics, receiving a penalty for what was deemed potentially dangerous manoeuvres with respect to George Russell’s crash. While Alonso's actions were deemed extraordinary, the stewards determined that he should not be held responsible for Russell's subsequent crash, with the jury settling on a 20-second reprimand dropping the Spaniard to eighth.
In the midfield, RB and Haas seized the opportunity to score valuable points, with Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen delivering solid performances to secure seventh, ninth and tenth place, respectively.
Finishing Order:
- Sainz (Ferrari)
- Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Norris (Mclaren)
- Piastri (Mclaren)
- Perez (RedBull)
- Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB)
- Alonso (Aston Martin)
- Hulkenberg (Haas)
- Magnussen (Haas)
- Albon (Williams)
- Ricciardo (Visa Cash App RB)
- Gasly (Alpine)
- Bottas (Stake)
- Guanyu (Stake)
- Ocon (Alpine)
DNF - Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell
