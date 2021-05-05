F1: Cyril Abiteboul Joins Alpine Engine Partner Mecachrome As Advisor 

Abiteboul was a contentious character in the paddock well known for his feud with the Red Bull Boss

Former Renault F1 boss, Cyril Abiteboul is seemingly back in F1 after he suddenly exited from the Renault group at the turn of the season. The Frenchman has jones Mecachrome as an advisor. Mecachrome is best known for assembling Renault F1 engines which means that Abiteboul hasn't moved much further away from his former team. "We are proud that Cyril can provide its support and expertise to the teams of the group in this activity," CEO Christian Cornille said.

"Which, since 1983, has supported prestigious brands in the largest categories of motorsport, F1, F2, F3, endurance, rally. Mecachrome group have to understand the trends and opportunities of this sector and make them consistent with the Group's objectives and the transformation undertaken in its other businesses," he explained.

Alpine has had a rocky start to the 2021 season though the team was in the points at Portimao

Abiteboul will be supporting them by advising the group on medium-term developments in F1.

Since Renault doesn't have any other engine supply deals and is the only manufacturer that supplies just to its works team, Abiteboul will basically be working with his old team.

F1's engine regulations are in discussion for 2024 and beyond and Abiteboul played a huge role in Renault's strategy. In fact, most of their strategy for the next 4-5 years was cemented under Abiteboul and he could provide some much-needed insight to Mecachrome.

After being earmarked as the CEO of Alpine brand, Renault group boss, Luca De Meo asked Abiteboul to leave

Abiteboul was supposed to become the CEO of the Alpine brand but instead had to leave Renault. He had to take responsibility for Renault's underwhelming P5 performance in the world constructors championship. Abiteboul was a long time Renault executive who had held positions in the company before the team acquired Lotus. Before Lotus, he was the principal of the Caterham team and before that he was at his first stint with Renault.

