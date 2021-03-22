carandbike logo
F1: Daniel Ricciardo Confident His Overtaking Skills Will Not Suffer At McLaren

He has admitted that he hasn't fully become acquainted with his new McLaren particularly its brakes.

Ricciardo had known for his while overtaking skill especially during his Red Bull years

Highlights

  • The Australian is believed to be not fully comfortable with the McLaren
  • His late braking skills are dependent on his comfort with the brakes
  • The Aussie believes his overtaking will not be hampered in the McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo is known to be one of the best overtakers in F1, but his trademark overtaking technique is also dependent on him being one with the car, being utterly comfortable. 

He has admitted that he hasn't fully become acquainted with his new McLaren particularly its brakes. This is because of the limited testing time which he experienced last week in Bahrain. He had to go through a similar transition when he joined Renault from Red Bull. 

p5pvivak

The 2021 McLaren has impressed in pre-season testing 

However, the Aussie believes this time around it wouldn't be an issue. "I think going now from Red Bull to Renault, and Renault to McLaren, probably the braking, it's maybe the biggest thing which you need to adapt," he said. 

"I think that that's one as well where I'm still trying to get on top of it and understand where the limit is of the car. But yeah, I think generally, like in the past couple of years, it looks like they've [McLaren] had a pretty good car on braking. So I think that once I'm up to speed, it should be a pretty good one. And hopefully, we'll see some good passes from me again. Some late ones" added the Australian. 

