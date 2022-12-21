F1 Drivers Need FIA Approval Before Making Political Comments

In the last few years we have seen a wave of activism from F1 drivers — be it taking the knee of Lewis Hamilton or the outspoken nature of Sebastian Vettel but now that will not happen. F1 drivers will need the written consent of the FIA to make “political, religious and personal statement or comment.”

This has come in light of a rule change by the FIA to the motor sporting code which sets guidelines for all championships including F1 starting from 2023.

The FIA has added an item to the articles that govern “breach of rules” so that the International Sporting Code (ISC) now outlaws “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes.”

Now such statements will only be allowed if they have been “approved in writing” by the FIA or by the relevant national authority. Previously the only mention of political and religious acts in the international sporting code was related to competitors not being allowed to advertise anything “political or religious in nature or that is prejudicial to the interests of the FIA” on their cars.

The FIA has stated that this change has come from a desire rooted to preserve the concept of political neutrality in sport and emphasise the governing body’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

“The ISC has been updated in alignment with the political neutrality of sport as a universal fundamental ethical principle of the Olympic Movement, enshrined in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Code of Ethics, together with the principle of the universality set out in Article 1.2,” said the statement.

“Additionally as stated in Article 1.2 of the FIA Statutes, the FIA shall promote the protection of human rights and human dignity, and refrain from manifesting discrimination on account of race, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, family situation or disability in the course of its activities and from taking any action in this respect.

“The FIA will focus on underrepresented groups in order to achieve a more balanced representation of gender and race and to create a more diverse and inclusive culture,” the FIA added,

It is quite clear if this ruling is targeting things like the special crash helmet and T-shirt designs that were worn by Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton that were worn to promote issues like racial discrimination, LGBTQ+ issues and climate change.

But there is a personal element that could extend to other matters as well. While diversity is important for the FIA and those issues would perhaps be allowed by the FIA, but any promotion for the rights of LGBTQ+ rights in middle eastern countries and protests around climate change would likely be squashed by the FIA with the amendment. FIA in essence as taken a page out of what FIFA has done during the recently concluded Football world cup which happened in Qatar where same-sex relationships are banned.