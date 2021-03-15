carandbike logo
F1: Engine Improvements For Ferrari Doesn't Mean It's Faster Than Rivals 

The Ferrari SF21 didn't set the timesheets alight like the McLaren, however, it had shown improved straight-line performance and decent reliability.

Sahil Gupta
The new Ferrari car retains the monocoque of the SF1000 but has a new engine and rear diffuser
Highlights

  • McLaren has shown the most improvement of all the teams
  • Ferrari has shown big gains in straight-line performance
  • However, these gains may not be enough for it to achieve P3

Ferrari has confirmed that its new engine is working well which is also reflective in the milage done by its customer teams -- Haas and Alfa Romeo, apart from the works unit itself. Ferrari's team principal and F1 boss Mattia Binotto has also said that top speed is not anymore the big disadvantage it had last year. However, all of this also doesn't mean that it is faster than its midfield rivals and will suddenly catapult to P3 in the constructor's championship up from its dismal P6 in 2020. 

Mattia Binotto has been Ferrari's team boss since 2019
Photo Credit: AFP

"The car is going quite well compared to our expectations. This does not mean we are fast, but that we are developing the car as we should. Last year here in Bahrain we didn't make the cut in Q3. I think today the speed on the straights is not a problem anymore, since both the engine and the aerodynamics are better," said Binotto. 

"Then about where we are compared to the other teams, it's [too] early to say. We will understand that in the next 15 days, or maybe even later, since the Bahrain track does not represent the whole Championship," added the Ferrari boss who has been under fire for a dismal two years under his leadership. 

The new Ferrari recruit has been optimistic about the car but doesn't believe it will win races 

0 Comments

The Ferrari SF21 didn't set the timesheets alight like the McLaren, Red Bull or AlphaTauri, however, it had shown improved straight-line performance and decent reliability. Even Carlos Sainz has said that he doesn't expect the Ferrari to have the fastest straight-line speed. 

