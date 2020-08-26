F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans

If Sebastian Vettel has plans to take a break from Formula 1 or maybe give a shot to the coveted triple crown as Fernando Alonso has been trying for the last couple of years, then it looks like he has a window of opportunity. Vettel has been offered the opportunity to race for the iconic Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) LeMans stable which is known in the world endurance championship.

"If ever Sebastian wants to come and drive for us at Le Mans, we have a seat for him," said Jim Glickenhaus, the managing partner of the team and a long time Ferrari enthusiast.

Notably, the former film producer also was quite critical of the Maranello based motorsport icon. "Ferrari seems to be carrying on that tradition of treating drivers poorly and I don't think that's a very pleasant thing at all," he added.

There are heavy rumours that are connecting Vettel to the Racing Point team which will be rebranded to Aston Martin in 2021

In general, he didn't have very encouraging comments about the state of Formula 1 as a sport. He said that he had no interest in it and compared it to a procession alluding to the longstanding dominance of a handful of teams typified by the consecutive reign of world championships that Mercedes have won in the hybrid era of Formula 1. Five out of six titles being won by Lewis Hamilton and the other one being won by his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Strong rumours are floating about the paddock which indicates that Vettel is set for a seat at the Racing Point team next year where he is set to replace Sergio Perez. Next year, Racing Point will be rebranded to Aston Martin which will be a big deal as the iconic marquee would need a high profile driver like Vettel especially considering Germany is the sports car maker's second-largest market.

There are some rumblings that Perez may be able to retain his seat at Racing Point next year thanks to his sponsors. Vettel himself is having a torrid season with Ferrari with him struggling in an underperforming car. Glickenhaus feels Vettel is an old school driver who would be open to the idea of participating in races other than just F1. This is also certified by Vettel's aversion towards technology which he has constantly revealed.

Vettel will likely be not paid as much as he makes Ferrari at SCG

While Glickenhaus will welcome Vettel, Seb will need to brace for a massive pay cut at the SCG team. "I just can't afford to pay him as much as Ferrari," said the American team owner acknowledging the fact that Vettel is currently the second highest paid driver on the F1 grid.

Regardless of what happens, Le Mans will certainly prove to be a compelling backup plan for the four-time world champion who would do well with a change of environment. His 4 world titles combined with LeMans and perhaps an Indy 500 win would also cement his legacy as one of the greats of motorsport considering his failing in the last couple of years at Ferrari.

His poor performances with Ferrari saw him being outscored last season by his rookie teammate Charles Leclerc. Many consider that was one of the reasons the Ferrari management didn't renew the German's contract past the COVID19 pandemic.

