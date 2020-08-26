New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans

Sebastian Vettel now has an offer from the iconic SCG team that participates in the world endurance championships and Le Mans.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Vettel is slated to be leaving Ferrari next year and currently hasn't secured a drive for 2021

Highlights

  • Sebastian Vettel has received an offer from SCG to drive in Le Mans
  • Vettel is rumoured to join Racing Point in 2021 replacing Sergio Perez
  • Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari announced their split earlier this year

If Sebastian Vettel has plans to take a break from Formula 1 or maybe give a shot to the coveted triple crown as Fernando Alonso has been trying for the last couple of years, then it looks like he has a window of opportunity. Vettel has been offered the opportunity to race for the iconic Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) LeMans stable which is known in the world endurance championship.  

"If ever Sebastian wants to come and drive for us at Le Mans, we have a seat for him," said Jim Glickenhaus, the managing partner of the team and a long time Ferrari enthusiast.

Notably, the former film producer also was quite critical of the Maranello based motorsport icon. "Ferrari seems to be carrying on that tradition of treating drivers poorly and I don't think that's a very pleasant thing at all," he added.

Also Read: After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season 01mcickc

There are heavy rumours that are connecting Vettel to the Racing Point team which will be rebranded to Aston Martin in 2021

In general, he didn't have very encouraging comments about the state of Formula 1 as a sport. He said that he had no interest in it and compared it to a procession alluding to the longstanding dominance of a handful of teams typified by the consecutive reign of world championships that Mercedes have won in the hybrid era of Formula 1. Five out of six titles being won by Lewis Hamilton and the other one being won by his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Strong rumours are floating about the paddock which indicates that Vettel is set for a seat at the Racing Point team next year where he is set to replace Sergio Perez. Next year, Racing Point will be rebranded to Aston Martin which will be a big deal as the iconic marquee would need a high profile driver like Vettel especially considering Germany is the sports car maker's second-largest market.

There are some rumblings that Perez may be able to retain his seat at Racing Point next year thanks to his sponsors. Vettel himself is having a torrid season with Ferrari with him struggling in an underperforming car. Glickenhaus feels Vettel is an old school driver who would be open to the idea of participating in races other than just F1. This is also certified by Vettel's aversion towards technology which he has constantly revealed.

Also Read: F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum

08c28vv

Vettel will likely be not paid as much as he makes Ferrari at SCG

While Glickenhaus will welcome Vettel, Seb will need to brace for a massive pay cut at the SCG team. "I just can't afford to pay him as much as Ferrari," said the American team owner acknowledging the fact that Vettel is currently the second highest paid driver on the F1 grid.

Regardless of what happens, Le Mans will certainly prove to be a compelling backup plan for the four-time world champion who would do well with a change of environment. His 4 world titles combined with LeMans and perhaps an Indy 500 win would also cement his legacy as one of the greats of motorsport considering his failing in the last couple of years at Ferrari. 

His poor performances with Ferrari saw him being outscored last season by his rookie teammate Charles Leclerc. Many consider that was one of the reasons the Ferrari management didn't renew the German's contract past the COVID19 pandemic.

0 Comments

Source: Dyler.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.25 Lakh
Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans F1: Ferrari's Vettel Has An Offer For Le Mans
Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail
India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes India May Turn Former British Aircraft Carrier Into Motorbikes
Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak Ceat Partners With Jawa Motorcycles As The New Tyre Supplier For Perak
UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses UFI Filters Launches New In-Car Air Filter That's 99.5% Effective On A Host Of Viruses
2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut
New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images New Suzuki Parallel-Twin Revealed In Patent Images
Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity
Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years Tata Motors Says It Will Significantly Reduce Rs. 48,000 Crore Debt Over Three Years
Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled Triumph Trident Design Prototype Unveiled
Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost To Be Unveiled In September; Reveals New Starry Interior
BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150 BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Prices Hiked By Rs. 150

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Ferrari models

Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 4.34 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 3.5 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 3.88 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.2 - 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 3.8 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Brochure And Variant Details Leaked
Renault Triber AMT Review
Renault Triber AMT Review
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities