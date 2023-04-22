F1: ‘Frank Williams Academy’ Launched In Memory Of Former Williams Boss

Sir Frank Williams has been one of the most memorable names around the paddock. He has been one of the most successful team principals in Formula 1 history, having won 7 driver’s championships & 9 constructors championships in Williams. Williams passed away in 2021, aged 79, having previously handed over the baton of Williams Racing to his daughter Claire Williams. The family-owned team was sold to American investing firm Dorilton Capital in August 2020, as Claire Williams also departed the team from her executive role.

Former Williams F1 team principal Sir Frank Williams.

To honour her father’s legacy, Claire Williams has launched a new charitable initiative called ‘The Frank Williams Academy’, which will be run by the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA). Frank Williams spent most of his life in a wheelchair as a tetraplegic, after a horrific car crash in 1986 left him with a spinal cord injury. The Frank Williams Academy will help people who have sustained spinal cord injuries by providing life-changing care in their time of need.

“My father lived the most extraordinary life, not least as one of the most successful Team Principals in the history of the sport and doing so from a wheelchair as a tetraplegic for the greater part of it,” Claire Williams said at the launch of the academy. “His tenacity in the face of this adversity was just one of the many things that made him such an inspiration to many while he was alive.” “Following his death, I wanted to do something to continue that legacy, and the Frank Williams Academy couldn’t be a more fitting tribute. The work that the Academy will do will provide potentially life-changing care for spinal cord-injured people, just as the SIA did for my dad. With that support, the bounds of possibility are endless.”

Williams Racing FW45 Formula 1 car driven by Alex Albon.

Williams Racing also showed its support for the initiative, with team principal James Vowles being present at the launch event, alongside board members Matthew Savage & James Matthews. “We’re delighted to support the launch of the Frank Williams Academy,” said Matthew Savage. “To honour Sir Frank's life by providing fundamental education, care and support to change the lives of people affected by spinal cord injuries is truly special. Everyone at Williams Racing is looking forward to helping the Academy flourish.” The Williams F1 car FW45 - which still carries Frank Williams’ initials in its name - will wear the academy’s logo at the upcoming F1 race at Baku, Azerbaijan.

We are proud to support the launch of the Frank Williams Academy, pioneered by @spinalinjuries 🤝#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 19, 2023

The SIA has been Williams’ Official Charity since 2015, with Claire being appointed Vice President of the organisation a year later. The Academy aims to raise £1.5m for its establishment in the early years, & the funding will be used to help educate and train those who are affected by spinal cord injuries; and healthcare professionals to ensure safe & appropriate care is provided.



