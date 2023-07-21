  • Home
Ex-F1 Driver Nicholas Latifi Quits Racing To Pursue MBA

Former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi surprises the racing world by announcing a significant career shift away from motorsport.
21-Jul-23 02:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • Latifi's decision to leave racing comes after losing his seat at Williams
  • The Canadian driver secures a spot in the MBA program at London Business School (LBS)
  • Latifi participated in 61 races for Williams

In a surprising turn of events, former Canadian Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi has announced a significant shift in his career trajectory. After participating in 61 F1 races for Williams, achieving a career-best result of seventh place in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, Latifi has decided to step away from the racing scene and embark on a new journey.

 

Also Read: F1: Norris And McLaren Back On The Podium As Verstappen Extends Winning Streak

 

During his F1 career Latifi gained notoriety for his unfortunate mishaps on track during his stint at Williams from 2020 to 2021. Most infamous of all being his late crash during the 2021 Abu Dhabi title finale, which brought out a safety car allowing Max Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to clinch the Dutchman’s maiden world title. 

 

Also Read: Canadian GP 2023: Verstappen Wins His 41st GP Equaling The Record Held By Senna

Latifi's decision to alter his career path comes after losing his seat at Williams, prompting him to reevaluate his future in motorsport. Despite having numerous options to continue competing, he made a resolute choice to explore a different avenue.

 

In a heartfelt post on social media, Latifi expressed his thoughts on this transformative decision. He disclosed that he had contemplated his career options throughout the year and felt that the time had come to seek a new passion outside the racing realm. With a keen interest in the business world since childhood, he now aspires to study and pursue an MBA degree, a path he had always envisioned exploring post-racing life, even in his later years.

 

While some may find this shift surprising, Latifi is resolute in his conviction that now is the opportune moment to delve into his other career interests. Although he acknowledged that he could have pursued a return to racing in different categories, the setback of losing his place in Formula 1 presented an ideal juncture for a fresh start.

