Canadian GP 2023: Verstappen Wins His 41st GP Equaling The Record Held By Senna

Verstappen continued his march towards becoming a three-time World Champion with a sixth victory of the season, leading from start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, though it was not quite the usual level of dominance with his final advantage over Fernando Alonso standing at 9.5 seconds, Alonso having also suffered with rear brake issues. Max Verstappen claimed Red Bull Racing’s 100th victory in emphatic style at the Canadian Grand Prix to extend his championship advantage to 69 points.

Also Read: Verstappen On Pole In Rainy Montreal As Hulkenburg Loses P2 For Red Flag Infringement

Alonso and Hamilton are battling it out for a podium finish

The battle for the podium went down to the wire between Alonso and Hamilton, who spent the race engaged in a fascinating duel. Hamilton jumped Alonso with a better start on the first lap and held place through the first stops, but the Aston Martin was happier on the hard tire in the middle stint. It allowed Alonso to launch a move on the Briton at the final chicane on lap 22 to take back second place and build an almost five-second buffer.

Also Read: MotoGP: Jorge Martin Peerless In Sachsenring Sprint Race As Marquez Struggles Continues

The incident between Mercedes and Aston Martin in the pits

Hamilton and Alonso were also involved in an incident with regard to a potential unsafe release in the pit lane, but no punishment was awarded for the same by the race marshals. Meanwhile, George Russell’s recovery mission from an unwanted clattering of the wall met a gutting end.

Both drivers of Ferrari finishing the race in fourth and fifth after starting towards the back of the grid

Ferrari turned around its disappointing qualifying performance with a perfect race strategy. Both drivers started out at 10th position and 11th position, but Charles Leclerc finished in fourth, and Carlos Sainz finished in fifth. Both opted to start the race on medium tires, and neither stopped during the early safety car, which called for on-track debris.

Also Read: Hyundai, Vodafone Extend Partnership For In-Car Infotainment Services In Europe

George Russell had to retire from the race due to residual damage that was caused by his crash at Turn 9 on lap 12, while Logan Sargeant was told to stop on track with a technical problem. What was impressive was the fact that Alex Albon of Williams drove a spectacular defensive race with a single pit stop to finish seventh, which was a remarkable achievement for the Williams racing team.

Mclaren struggling to keep up in the mid-field

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and a disappointing start to the race after being penalized during the qualifying and losing his podium start. He hoped for points from fifth on the grid but had made his first stop just before the safety car, dropping him deep into the pack and leaving him 15th ahead of Zhou Guanyu.

Image Source